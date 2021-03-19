West Kootenay musicians included in B.C. grant program

Nelson’s Born on a Wednesday and Argenta’s Moontricks are among the recipients

Nelson bands Born on a Wednesday and The Hillties are among the recipients of provincial funding meant to advance their careers.

Creative BC doled out $1.27 million to 113 recipients for use on recording, marketing and making videos.

Nelson’s Anna Katarina and Rumour Mill, Argenta’s Moontricks and Tenise Marie, Uschi Tala of Winlaw and Castlegar’s Son of John were also included in the grants.

“Music has provided us comfort during this pandemic and the people behind the industry need our support now to come back strong in the future,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, in a statement.

“We’re proud to help B.C. artists grow their careers so they can keep sharing their talent and inspiring people both here and around the world.”

Kootenay musicians have needed help during the pandemic, which has cancelled live shows and festivals. The Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival announced last month it would not be held for the second straight year, while Tiny Lights Festival has turned its focus to professional development for artists who are unable perform.

READ MORE:

• Born on a Wednesday, and ready for the spotlight

• Study of arts economy in Nelson proposed to city council