Winlaw’s Jordan Mounteer is among those nominated for the CBC Poetry Prize. Photo: Submitted

Winlaw’s Jordan Mounteer longlisted for CBC Poetry Prize

The winner will be named Nov. 24

Submitted

Winlaw poet Jordan Mounteer has been longlisted for the CBC Poetry Prize.

Mounteer, a psychotherapist, was nominated for his work Northwestern Crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos caurinus).

Mounteer was previously shortlisted for the CBC Poetry Prize, the Montreal Poetry Contest, The Malahat Review’sOpen Season Contect and CV2’s Young Buck Poetry Prize. Mounteer has also won PRISM’s international poetry contest and Pacific Poetry Prize, The Adirondack Review’s 46er Poetry Prize and Glass Buffalo’s Poetry Contest. His first book liminal came out in 2017 with SonoNis Press.

The CBC prize includes $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, a two-week residency at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, and publication on the CBC Books website.

The four other finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and will be published on CBC Books.

The shortlist will be announced Nov. 18, with a winner named Nov. 24.

