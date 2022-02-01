The Chinese New Year starts today, Feb. 1 and lasts until Jan. 21, 2023.

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2022 is Year of the Tiger.

The Chinese New Year starts today, Feb. 1 and lasts until Jan. 21, 2023.

People born in a Year of the Tiger are predicted to be brave, competitive, unpredictable, and confident. They will experience their zodiac birth sign year in 2022, also known as Ben Ming Nian, which is considered bad luck.

Recent and upcoming years of the Tiger are 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, and 2022.

The date of Chinese New Year changes every year, but it always falls between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20.

The date is decided by the Chinese Lunar Calendar, which is based on cycles of the moon and sun and is generally 21 to 51 days behind the Gregorian (internationally-used) calendar.

Chinese New Year is a new moon day, usually the second after the winter solstice.

China’s public holiday for Lunar New Year is seven days, from Chinese New Year’s Eve to the sixth day of the lunar calendar new year.

According to the website ChinaHighlights.com, offices, banks, factories, shops, and most non-essential services will close their doors for a week-long holiday.

Hotels and large retail outlets stay open and may even be busier than usual. School holidays are four weeks long and migrant workers abandon their factory and construction jobs for weeks to return home.

Read more: Trail restaurateur readies for Chinese New Year

Read more: Trail residents celebrate Chinese New Year



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

New Year's