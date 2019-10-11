Advance voting in Trail Memorial Centre starts today

With the country’s 43rd federal election only 11 days away, advance voting opportunities start in the Trail Memorial Centre today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Voting stations will also be open in memorial centre gym on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., then noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Thanksgiving Day hours (Monday) are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Elections Canada advises that at advance polls, electors can only vote at their assigned polling station.

This is different from the process in some provincial elections, where electors can vote at any polling station.

Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca, or by calling 1.800.463.6868.

To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online. (Click here: Voter ID)

Electors have other advance voting options, including voting at any Elections Canada office in Canada or by mail, using the special ballot process.

“At the last election, more electors than ever voted early at advance polls,” says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault. “Advance polls will be open for longer hours, and there will be more advance polling stations to better serve Canadians.”

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.