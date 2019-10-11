Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is leaving Ottawa for the West Coast today, though he’s saying goodbye with an exceptionally early morning rally at a downtown food court before he departs.

With the last debate of the federal election campaign behind them, the leaders are beginning sprints to the finish line: voting day on Oct. 21.

After the 7:30 a.m. event Trudeau flies west to the Vancouver area, taking advantage of the time-zone change to squeeze in multiple appearances with local candidates and then an evening rally in Burnaby.

READ MORE: Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins Friday, Oct. 11

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also starts his day in Ottawa, releasing the financial elements of his party’s platform before zipping east to Montreal for some mid-day mainstreeting and then back west to Brampton, Ont., for the evening.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is also in B.C. today, where he’s to reveal his party’s full platform after holding off longer than the other party leaders.

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier is on the other coast, staging a rally of his own in Halifax, and Green Leader Elizabeth May is lingering in Ottawa for an announcement on foreign and security policy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pipeline politics loom large in final scheduled federal leaders’ debate
Next story
South Okanagan-West Kootenay election a ‘toss-up’: 338Canada

Just Posted

Map of historic Trail neighbourhood is up for all to see

‘City within a City’ shows everyone who called The Gulch home in the 50s

Is researched, reasoned journalism the next endangered species?

#Newspapersmatter now more than ever: “In print that privacy is yours to keep”

Trail Smoke Eaters look to continue winning ways on road

Trail Smoke Eaters embark on Vancouver Island road trip, strive to extend five-game win streak

Cops make fentanyl bust in Castlegar

Over 280 pills among drugs seized

South Okanagan-West Kootenay election a ‘toss-up’: 338Canada

The Conservatives are currently leading the NDP by a slim margin

VIDEO: B.C. police officer nearly struck by speeding car

Footage shows a car in Delta weaving in and out of highway traffic and passing in a right turn lane

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Most Read