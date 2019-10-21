Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.
The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.
Polls are open in British Columbia until 7 p.m. local time:
Polling Stations in Greater Trail:
Trail:
Trail Legion
2141 Columbia Avenue
See map here: Trail Legion
Trail Memorial Centre
1051 Victoria Street
See map here: TMC
Rossland:
Rossland Legion
2081 Washington Street
Warfield:
Warfield Community Hall
900 Schofield Highway
See map here: Hall
Montrose:
Montrose Community Hall
490 9th Avenue
See map here: Hall
Fruitvale:
Fruitvale Memorial Hall
1968 Main Street
See map here: Centre
Oasis:
Oasis Community Hall
47 Hanna Drive
See map here: Hall
Genelle:
Genelle Community Hall
1200 2nd Street
See map here: Hall
There are six candidates on the ballot for this region, which is designated as the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding (SOWK).
In alphabetical order, they are: NDP incumbent Richard Cannings; Connie Denesiuk, running a second time for the Liberal Party of Canada; Carolina Marie Hopkins, an Independent candidate; Tara Howse for the Green Party of Canada; Helena Konanz from the Conservative Party of Canada; and Sean Taylor, representing the People’s Party of Canada.
