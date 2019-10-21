Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in British Columbia until 7 p.m. local time:

Please read the back of your voter information card for your polling station.

You must vote at your designated poll.

Polling Stations in Greater Trail:

Trail:

Trail Legion

2141 Columbia Avenue

See map here: Trail Legion

Trail Memorial Centre

1051 Victoria Street

See map here: TMC

Rossland:

Rossland Legion

2081 Washington Street

Warfield:

Warfield Community Hall

900 Schofield Highway

See map here: Hall

Montrose:

Montrose Community Hall

490 9th Avenue

See map here: Hall

Fruitvale:

Fruitvale Memorial Hall

1968 Main Street

See map here: Centre

Oasis:

Oasis Community Hall

47 Hanna Drive

See map here: Hall

Genelle:

Genelle Community Hall

1200 2nd Street

See map here: Hall

***************************

There are six candidates on the ballot for this region, which is designated as the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding (SOWK).

In alphabetical order, they are: NDP incumbent Richard Cannings; Connie Denesiuk, running a second time for the Liberal Party of Canada; Carolina Marie Hopkins, an Independent candidate; Tara Howse for the Green Party of Canada; Helena Konanz from the Conservative Party of Canada; and Sean Taylor, representing the People’s Party of Canada.

Read about Dick Cannings here: SOWK NDP candidate (incumbent)

Read about Connie Denesiuk here: SOWK Liberal candidate

Read about Caroline Hopkins here: SOWK Independent candidate

Read about Tara Howse here: SOWK Green Party candidate

Read about Helena Konanz here: SOWK Conservative candidate

Read about Sean Taylor here: SOWK PPC candidate

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

Check out our website TrailTimes.ca and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.