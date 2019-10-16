South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates talk climate change and environment at recent forum

Sean Taylor, the Peoples Party of Canada candidate in the South Okanagan–West Kootenay riding, maintained his position that Canada is already doing great work in terms of reacting to climate change and preserving the environment at the First Things First Okanagan all-candidates debate on Oct. 15. All candidates were present for this debate except for Conservative candidate Helena Konanz. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

It was all about the environment last night at the First Things First all-candidates forum for the South Okanagan – West Kootenay candidates.

All the candidates attended the forum held at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, except Conservative candidate Helena Konanz. The night kicked off with a roundtable discussion for residents to talk about their environmental concerns, followed by a forum debate with the candidates answering five pre-determined questions and one question from the previous discussion.

The first topic had candidates consider their party’s stance on climate change and what key elements are needed in an action plan to bring Canada to a low carbon emission economy. Next, they were asked about the federal governments responsibility to protect the quantity and quality of Canadian waters. They were also questioned about sustaining and restoring Canada’s biodiversity, as well as protecting Canadians and the environment from the impact of toxic substances.

Each candidate stuck to their party platforms in terms of reacting to climate change through legislation, with Tara Howse, the Green Party candidate, highlighting that the party’s plan has been independently verified as “the only platform that meets Paris targets.” Connie Denesiuk, the Liberal Party candidate, mentioned that Dr. Rose Murphy, a researcher from Simon Fraser University, said the Justin Trudeau Liberals “are the first climate sincere federal government that Canada has had.”

For the New Democrat Party candidate Richard Cannings, the answer is to “walk the walk” through adopting science-based emission plans and reconciling with the Indigenous peoples of Canada. He also added that we need to “put our money where our mouth is” by investing in resources to allow for a quick transition away from oil and gas dependencies.

The independent candidate Carolina Hopkins said tackling climate change is about crossing party lines to come up with the best practices and solutions, while setting up benchmarks and auditing our progress towards a low carbon emission economy.

Sean Taylor, the Peoples Party of Canada candidate, said “instead of transitioning quickly, we want to transitional intelligently” and noted that the country is doing well on most fronts when it comes to conservation, adjusting to toxic substance impacts, and developing energy technologies through industry.

The debate was reasonably civil, with each candidate getting the opportunity to rebut any of the other responses. Cannings and Denesiuk took Taylor to task with his stance on electric vehicles, with the two former stating these type of vehicles are necessary to subsidize due to their low carbon impact and the latter saying his party would not support subsidizing these vehicles which have a high carbon impact. It was clarified that while they emit carbon in production, they do not add any more carbon emissions through their use.

Government interference in industry was a sticking point for Taylor, who said the way of the future was nuclear technology and that solar and wind energy have gaps that are insurmountable. Hopkins drew on personal experience in restoring a wetland to explain that water conservation, reactions from toxic substances and biodiversification all go hand-in-hand. Cannings also used personal experience from his past career as a biologist to discuss the importance of species preservation and what can be determined through research and data collection of protected species.

Howse took aim at the current federal subsidy for electric vehicles and described how she’d like to see the program adjusted into three tiers to better address the price and engineering of the vehicles.

