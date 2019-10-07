South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates will be in the area this week — here are their schedules

Schedule of forums and candidate appearances

Candidates for Parliament are off and running throughout the huge South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

We asked the candidates to let us know when they’d be visiting the eastern half of the riding — the West Kootenay — during the campaign. Besides the formal debate and other events, all candidates will be canvassing voters while in the area. You can contact your local candidate’s office for more information.

Here are the major all-candidate’s debates happening in this area:

• Wednesday, Oct. 9, Trail, 10 a.m., J.L. Crowe High School

• Wednesday, Oct. 9, Castlegar, 7 p.m., Sandman Hotel — environment and community

• Thursday, Oct. 10, Castlegar, 11:30 a.m, Selkirk College — environment and community

• Thursday, Oct. 17, Nakusp, 7 p.m.

Richard Canning, New Democrat Party

• Sunday, Oct. 6, Trail/Castlegar — Unveiling of Beaver Creek Legacy Arbour @ 11 a.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 6, Trail/Castlegar area — canvassing

• Tuesday Oct. 8, Rossland — Afternoon coffee at Alpine Grind @ 4:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 9, Trail — All-candidates meeting at J.L. Crowe @ 10 a.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 9, Castlegar — All-candidates meeting at Sandman in Castlegar @ 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 9, Warfield — at Zee’s Crepes @ 12:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 10, Castlegar — All-candidates meeting at Selkirk College @ 11:30 a.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 17, Nakusp — All-candidates meeting at Nakusp Seniors’ Hall @ 7 p.m.

Connie Denesiuk, Liberal Party

• Wednesday, Oct. 9, Trail — All-candidates forum at JL Crowe Secondary School, 10 a.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 9, Castlegar — All-candidates forum at Sandman Inn @ 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 10, Castlegar — All-candidates forum on climate at Selkirk College (Castlegar) 11:30 a.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 17, Nakusp — Chamber all-candidates forum, Nakusp Seniors Hall @ 7 p.m.

Denesiuk will also travel throughout the riding canvassing residents.

Carolina Marie Hopkins, Independent

No list submitted

Tara Howse, Green Party

• Tuesday, Oct. 8, Grand Forks — meeting Greenwood and Grand Forks students

• Wednesday, Oct. 9, Trail – All-candidates meeting at J.L. Crowe Secondary School @ 10 a.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 9, Castlegar — All-candidates climate debate Sandman Hotel, @ 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 17, Nakusp — All-candidates forum, Nakusp Seniors’ Hall @ 7 p.m.

Helena Konanz, Conservative Party

• Wednesday, Oct. 9, Trail — All-candidates meeting at J.L. Crowe Secondary School @ 10 a.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 17, Nakusp — All-candidates forum, Nakusp Seniors’ Hall @ 7 p.m.

Sean Taylor, People’s Party

• Tuesday, Oct. 8, Grand Forks — Grand Forks Secondary School forum, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 9, Trail — All-candidates forum at J.L. Crowe Secondary High School, 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 10, Castlegar — All-candidates forum, Selkirk College, Castlegar, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

