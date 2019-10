The Grand Forks Gazette filmed the all-candidates’ public forum, held Oct. 8 at Grand Forks Secondary

At what will likely be the only all-candidates’ forum in the South Okanagan – West Kootenay election race with stretching and fidget breaks, all six federal candidates for the riding discussed everything from climate action to flood recovery and gun control in front of an elementary school audience at Hutton Elementary in Grand Forks on Tuesday.

The afternoon panel was the candidates’ second of the day, after having responded to students’ questions at Grand Forks Secondary School earlier that day. Neither forum was open to the general public.

The Grand Forks Gazette filmed the morning forum at the high school and have embedded a video of it in this story, along with a list of timestamps for each question asked.

Candidates from all major parties attended both forums. Independent candidate Carolina Hopkins did not receive an invitation in time to sit on the high school panel (the filmed version), as organizers were unaware of her campaign. Hopkins’s answers to questions from the Hutton Elementary forum will be integrated into an updated version of this article.

Full All-Candidates’ Forum | Grand Forks Secondary School | Oct. 8, 2019

Timestamps:

0:09 | Opening statements

9:16 | Question on climate change

15:28 | Question on homelessness

21:21 | Question on post-secondary affordability

27:10 | Question on lowering the voting age to 16

30:33 | Question on importance of consultation with Indigenous Peoples

35:13 | Targeted questions

• 35:45 | Richard Cannings on what he has accomplished in office

• 37:04 | Helena Konanz on guns

• 38:28 | Connie Denesiuk on flood relief and mitigation funding

• 39:58 | Tara Howse on decriminalization of drug possession

• 40:53 | Sean Taylor on the Multicultural Act

42:00 | Regular questions, cont’d

42:03 | Question on when candidates developed an interest in politics

45:32 | Question on housing affordability

51:05 | Targeted questions, cont’d

• 51:10 | Sean Taylor on why voters should elect him instead of a Conservative, who may be more likely to sit in Government

• 52:25 | Connie Denesiuk on Justin Trudeau’s blackface photos

• 53:43 | Helena Konanz on cutting foreign aid to certain countries

• 54:45 | Tara Howse on Canada’s oil future

• 56:01 | Richard Cannings on the tax impact of removing interest from student loans

• 57:33 | Connie Denesiuk on the prospect of an RCMP investigation into the SNC Lavalin affair

• 58:26 | Sean Taylor on military spending

• 59:56 | Sean Taylor on the economic benefit of immigration

• 1:01:13 | Tara Howse on drug testing

• 1:02:16 | Richard Cannings on a clean and efficient economy

• 1:03:39 | Tara Howse on the Green Party’s plan to abolish tuition

• 1:04:41 | Sean Taylor on the PPC’s plan to not fund efforts to combat climate change

• 1:06:01 |Helena Konanz on the impact of foreign aid cuts to certain countries

• 1:07:54 | Richard Cannings on nature-based solutions to climate change

