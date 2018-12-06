Band concert tonight at J.L. Crowe

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
The community is invited to the high school’s Winter Concert at 7 p.m. in the band room
Don’t throw out old Christmas lights and strings; Trail Bottle Depot collects them for recycle
Castlegar violin teacher Brie Hurlbert and her students play with famous fiddler.
Members from 131 Kootenay Royal Canadian Sea Cadets are spreading holiday joy overseas
Winner gets a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer
Justice Department says the U.S. is seeking Meng Wanzhou’s extradition, but is not providing further details
The league is slated to start in 2019 with teams in Hamilton, St. Catharines, Guelph, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Abbotsford
Of the 476 people slain in a domestic homicide during that time, new report found 76 per cent of them were women or girls
The price of both benchmark U.S. crude and the standard for internationally traded oil fell 22 per cent in November.
“Vice” topped all contenders Thursday, in nominations announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, including best picture, comedy and best actor nominations for Christian Bale.
Chinese officials are demanding Canada release Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver over the weekend.
The federal cybersecurity centre says foreign countries are very likely to try to advance their agendas in 2019 — a general election year — by manipulating Canadian opinion through malicious online activity.
Creating new challenges for IH staff, public health care facilities
GoFundMe and two fundraisers planned to help spouse and children aged, three, five and seven
Cynthia Day arrested Wednesday protesting rock wall removal
Bring home the bacon is not appropriate language, the animal welfare advocacy group said in its latest online campaign
Parksville resident Bernie Smith points to other offensive holiday tunes
Former KIJHL players lead BC Inter-collegiate Hockey League teams into Fruitvale and Nelson
District says disruption an ‘ongoing, growing and more wide-spread’ issue in south-end schools