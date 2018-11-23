The Trail Salvation Army Church started its Christmas Kettle Campaign this week with Danny Ferraro from Trail Ferraro Foods kicking off the annual fundraiser with a $500 donation and Mayor Lisa Pasin dropping in the first cash contribution. From left: Nathanael and Jessica Hoeft from the Trail church, Danny Ferraro, and Mayor Lisa Pasin. Sheri Regnier photo

Bells jingle at Christmas Kettle in Trail

The Trail Salvation Army Church kicked off its annual kettle campaign this week

111

The Trail Salvation Army Church kicked off its annual kettle campaign this week

Previous story
Laurier, Washington, population 1

Just Posted

Laurier, Washington, population 1

Place Names: Laurier, a US border town was named after a Canadian prime minister

Trail crime fighter ready to get back on patrol

Zimmerman was the first to sign-up for the program back in 1998

Referendum a chance to try something different

Letter to the Editor from Eileen Truant of Trail

Rare falcon caught in Trail spends winter in raptor rehab

A rare prairie falcon caught in Trail will spend the winter at the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre

Bells jingle at Christmas Kettle in Trail

The Trail Salvation Army Church kicked off its annual kettle campaign this week

Disney releases first look at ‘The Lion King’

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated live-action retelling of The Lion King.

Lawyers for B.C. legislature staff call for them to be reinstated

Prosecutors, police didn’t ask for suspensions, MLAs told

Canada Post responds to B.C. mail carrier’s claims of questionable tactics during strike

Corporation says ‘isolation’ of cheques is part of a program agreed to by both sides

Take-home sex doll company opens in B.C.

Kamloops woman creates company that rents out sex dolls

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Deadline extended to submit electoral reform ballots to Dec. 7

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

15 cats found, trapped in rubber containers, in a central Alberta ditch

The head of an animal welfare group says the cats could have been alongside the road for days

3 more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of taking money from youths in his care

Most Read