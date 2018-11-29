Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Celtic jam in Trail, weekend teas

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

Community

• Friday, Trail Legion 6 p.m. Trail Caledonian Society’s, annual St. Andrew’s Day Family Potluck and Celebration. Doors open at 5 p.m., supper 6 p.m., social to follow. Bring a dish, family, friends and musical instruments for a Celtic jam session. Memberships for the Caledonian Society will be available. For more info, phone Jessie 250.364.9911.

• Saturday, Trail United Church Hall, 10 a.m. until noon Christmas Coffee Party. Bake and toonie table. Admission by donation, all welcome.

• Saturday, Columbia View Lodge, 1:30-2:45 p.m. Community Christmas Tea. Admission by donation. All welcome.

Music

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dean Brody: Dirt Road Stories.

• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Sultans of Swing. Adventurous musical trip around the world from fiery fiddle tunes to a Caribbean sleigh ride.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 11 a.m. Met Opera presents The Magic Flute. A holiday tradition, encore production of Mozart’s enchanting fairy tale.

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 2 p.m. Warren Miller’s Face of Winter, a brand new film. Also showing at 7 p.m., but must be 19 or older for the latter licensed event.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Transit. When a man flees France after the Nazi invasion, he assumes the identity of a dead author.

Upcoming

• Dec. 6, Bridge View Café, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Vigil for End Violence Against Women. All welcome. Free coffee and goodies. Vigil starts at 5 p.m., Victoria Street Bridge lights will be turned red that night. For info call Trail FAIR 250.364.2326.

• Dec. 6, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. presents Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. A joyous new musical from London’s West End A show at the Apollo Theatre.

• Dec. 6, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 7 p.m., the Annual Advent Music Celebration. All welcome to come together for an evening of music and meditation. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served afterwards.

• Dec. 7, Waneta Plaza, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Join the KBRH Health Foundation for annual telethon day to raise funds for the Emergency Department Campaign. Entertainment and visit from Santa in centre court. Make a donation starting at 9 a.m. or at the foundation office in person or by phone. For info call 250.364.3424.

• Dec. 8, Riverfront Centre, 1-5 p.m. Open house, with Christmas tree ornament making, candy cane hunt, letter writing to Santa with Reader Rabbit, story time and photos with Santa.

• Dec. 8, Trail downtown, 5 p.m. Santa’s Candy Parade. Celebrate the holidays with fun-filled Christmas-themed parade.

• Dec. 9, Trail United Church, 2:30-4 p.m. Hope for the Holidays. Words of comfort and understanding, treats to share and beautiful music. Open to all residents who may have experienced loss this year. All welcome.

• Dec. 12, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Annual Rotary Christmas Carol Concert. Eight choirs and the Trail Maple Leaf Band. Collection at intermission, all donations for the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Fund. Doors open 7 p.m.

• Dec. 14, Trail United Church, 3-7 p.m. Last Minute Christmas Market. Admission $2, proceeds to food bank. Door prize draw of basket of gifts donated by vendors. Runs again, same venue, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Dec. 19, First Presbyterian Church, 5:30 p.m. for Christmas Dinner. Ham and fixings. All welcome. call 250.368.6066 to book a seat.

Previous story
Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Just Posted

Celtic jam in Trail, weekend teas

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

For those who didn’t end up with a brand new vehicle

Nutini writes, “Fortunately the hysteria of the acid spills in Trail has started to wane.”

Weary Castlegar business owners welcome Columbia Avenue completion

Many say it will take a year, or longer, to recover financially

Trail-based company and partners earn Clean Energy award

Austin Engineering is part of an innovative partnership that won Operational Excellence award

Volunteers sought for Kootenay Boundary Patient Advisory Committee

Committee will include 6-9 patient/family reps, one IH rep, and one rep from KB family practice

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

Animal remains found illegally dumped in B.C.

Carcasses of two bears and a deer discarded in Shuswap area well used by public

Here’s a first look at Canada’s wastewater tests for marijuana use

The first-of-its-kind tests involve gauging traces of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at 15 wastewater treatment plants in Canada

Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

Statistics Canada recorded large increases in crimes related to sexual orientation and religion

Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution

The first recommendation in the report is simply to track the number of heat-related illnesses and deaths in Canada

Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Canada on track for Friday signing of USMCA once details finalized: Freeland

Canada has been in touch with the Americans and the Mexicans since arriving in Buenos Aires, officials say

Trump derides lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘weak person’ after bombshell guilty plea

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia

7 cities in B.C. break heat records

Wednesday was wet but balmy for the province

Most Read