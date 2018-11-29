Celtic jam in Trail, weekend teas

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

Community

• Friday, Trail Legion 6 p.m. Trail Caledonian Society’s, annual St. Andrew’s Day Family Potluck and Celebration. Doors open at 5 p.m., supper 6 p.m., social to follow. Bring a dish, family, friends and musical instruments for a Celtic jam session. Memberships for the Caledonian Society will be available. For more info, phone Jessie 250.364.9911.

• Saturday, Trail United Church Hall, 10 a.m. until noon Christmas Coffee Party. Bake and toonie table. Admission by donation, all welcome.

• Saturday, Columbia View Lodge, 1:30-2:45 p.m. Community Christmas Tea. Admission by donation. All welcome.

Music

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dean Brody: Dirt Road Stories.

• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Sultans of Swing. Adventurous musical trip around the world from fiery fiddle tunes to a Caribbean sleigh ride.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 11 a.m. Met Opera presents The Magic Flute. A holiday tradition, encore production of Mozart’s enchanting fairy tale.

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 2 p.m. Warren Miller’s Face of Winter, a brand new film. Also showing at 7 p.m., but must be 19 or older for the latter licensed event.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Transit. When a man flees France after the Nazi invasion, he assumes the identity of a dead author.

Upcoming

• Dec. 6, Bridge View Café, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Vigil for End Violence Against Women. All welcome. Free coffee and goodies. Vigil starts at 5 p.m., Victoria Street Bridge lights will be turned red that night. For info call Trail FAIR 250.364.2326.

• Dec. 6, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. presents Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. A joyous new musical from London’s West End A show at the Apollo Theatre.

• Dec. 6, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 7 p.m., the Annual Advent Music Celebration. All welcome to come together for an evening of music and meditation. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served afterwards.

• Dec. 7, Waneta Plaza, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Join the KBRH Health Foundation for annual telethon day to raise funds for the Emergency Department Campaign. Entertainment and visit from Santa in centre court. Make a donation starting at 9 a.m. or at the foundation office in person or by phone. For info call 250.364.3424.

• Dec. 8, Riverfront Centre, 1-5 p.m. Open house, with Christmas tree ornament making, candy cane hunt, letter writing to Santa with Reader Rabbit, story time and photos with Santa.

• Dec. 8, Trail downtown, 5 p.m. Santa’s Candy Parade. Celebrate the holidays with fun-filled Christmas-themed parade.

• Dec. 9, Trail United Church, 2:30-4 p.m. Hope for the Holidays. Words of comfort and understanding, treats to share and beautiful music. Open to all residents who may have experienced loss this year. All welcome.

• Dec. 12, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Annual Rotary Christmas Carol Concert. Eight choirs and the Trail Maple Leaf Band. Collection at intermission, all donations for the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Fund. Doors open 7 p.m.

• Dec. 14, Trail United Church, 3-7 p.m. Last Minute Christmas Market. Admission $2, proceeds to food bank. Door prize draw of basket of gifts donated by vendors. Runs again, same venue, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.