Celtic jam in Trail, weekend teas

Community
• Friday, Trail Legion 6 p.m. Trail Caledonian Society’s, annual St. Andrew’s Day Family Potluck and Celebration. Doors open at 5 p.m., supper 6 p.m., social to follow. Bring a dish, family, friends and musical instruments for a Celtic jam session. Memberships for the Caledonian Society will be available. For more info, phone Jessie 250.364.9911.
• Saturday, Trail United Church Hall, 10 a.m. until noon Christmas Coffee Party. Bake and toonie table. Admission by donation, all welcome.
• Saturday, Columbia View Lodge, 1:30-2:45 p.m. Community Christmas Tea. Admission by donation. All welcome.
Music
• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dean Brody: Dirt Road Stories.
• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Sultans of Swing. Adventurous musical trip around the world from fiery fiddle tunes to a Caribbean sleigh ride.
Film
• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 11 a.m. Met Opera presents The Magic Flute. A holiday tradition, encore production of Mozart’s enchanting fairy tale.
• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 2 p.m. Warren Miller’s Face of Winter, a brand new film. Also showing at 7 p.m., but must be 19 or older for the latter licensed event.
• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Transit. When a man flees France after the Nazi invasion, he assumes the identity of a dead author.