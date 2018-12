As the public library’s first Christmas countdown begins in the Trail Riverfront Centre, staff are offering “Four Mondays of Patron Appreciation” holiday-style. Dec. 3 was fine forgiveness Monday, with overdue fees of up to $5 being waived. Next Monday, library-goers will receive a free holiday bookmark, then on Dec. 17, cards can be upgraded for half price, and include a key fob for $1. Librarian Sam King hinted that on Christmas Eve Monday, there will be a holiday surprise.