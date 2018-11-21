AM Ford loaned trucks to help volunteers deliver wood to those impacted by the Grand Forks flood this year. Submitted photo

Grand Forks pastor thanks AM Ford for help with flood relief

Gabe Warriner shared a letter to Dan Ashman and AM Ford for their help during the flood and recovery

Gabe Warriner is a Pastor at River Valley Community Church and a bus driver with SD51 and has been working as a volunteer during the Grand Forks flood event response and recovery. He shared a letter he sent to Dan Ashman and AM Ford for their help during the flood and recovery.

*****

To the Editor:

Hopefully you will find it suitable to publish and give an acknowledgment of our deepest thanks to Dan Ashman and AM Ford for their amazing generosity.

They have truly demonstrated that they are a friend and community supporter not only of Trail but of the entire Kootenays. Grand Forks is so grateful for their support and loaned vehicles.

Dear Dan:

Today we loaded up six truck loads of donated Larch and Fir Firewood to be distributed to those impacted by the flood. That brings the number of truck loads of wood up to eight.

The first to receive three truckloads of Larch and Fir Firewood was a woman in South Ruckle. South Ruckle is one of the worst impacted areas in Grand Forks. There is a lot of work and a long way to go for these people to rebuild for the future. In the midst of the rebuilding and for many of these people refinancing, there is no money to pay for cords of wood to be delivered. There is no time to go and gather the wood for themselves. Three cords of firewood will take her deep into the winter, but we are not sure if it will see her through. It will go a long ways and by the time she is close to running out, hopefully funds will be available for her to purchase what she needs.

The second to receive three truckloads of Larch and Fir was young couple that gave birth to a Newborn daughter in the midst of the flood recovery. They have lost their home that they were tenants at. They now live in a travel trailer and are doing all they can and spending all their time and resources move their trailer to liveable space, to winterized it, and to prepare for the upcoming months of life in a travel trailer with a newborn child. They are also in the midst of making a small cabin ready for the winter. This is where the wood stove is. As of today they had no wood for their wood stove. Now, they have three very large loads of fir and larch, hot burning excellent wood.

The third to receive two truckloads of Larch and Fir was a senior man living in a trailer court. This year he was unable to go out and get wood. He lost is vehicles in the flood and had no means to get the wood. A neighbour noticed his lack of supply and reached out to us asking if we could help. Today we delivered two large loads of wood to him. With the extra that he had from last year, it should be enough to see him through the winter, or by the time he needs more, hopefully he will have the resources available to purchase what he needs.

I’m writing to you Dan and to AM Ford to thank you for your generosity. We could not have done so much without the use of the loaned trucks given by AM Ford to help these vulnerable flood impacted Grand Forks residents. I often can’t help but think that if more people were like Dan and more businesses like AM Ford, the world would be a much better place and right now Grand Forks would be so much farther ahead.

We’ve lost count of the tearful smiles, the big sighs of relief, the thankfulness, the warm hugs and firm handshakes we’ve received as we’ve been able to help so many people first with sandbags, than with flood contaminated content removal, than with donation supply, and now with firewood supply among so many other things.

Gabe Warriner

Grand Forks

Previous story
Christmas blooms in downtown Trail

Just Posted

Grand Forks pastor thanks AM Ford for help with flood relief

Gabe Warriner shared a letter to Dan Ashman and AM Ford for their help during the flood and recovery

Climate change warnings based on science

Letter to the Editor from Jos Sharp of Trail

Kootenay Boundary hospital addresses construction woes

Ground broke on the project last month, and has since caused access and traffic problems at KBRH

Christmas Raffle, Helping Seniors for 18 years

Draw is Dec. 17; Tickets for the 18th annual raffle are available in the lobby of the Trail hospital

Stolen sax, sheet music, impacts Trail big-band and after school band

Anyone with information is urged to call the Trail RCMP detachment at 250.364.2566

VIDEO: E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce sickens 18 people in Ontario, Quebec

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it’s working with U.S. authorities to determine the source of the romaine lettuce those who got ill were exposed to.

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

‘Bait and switch’ warning ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Competition Bureau of Canada is warning shoppers of illegal sale tactics

Legal battle ahead for suspended B.C. legislature executives

Public removal ‘very unfair,’ says veteran clerk Craig James

B.C. sees biggest spike in homicides across Canada, at 34%

Much of the killing was attributed to gang violence, according to Statistics Canada

Sea lion tangled in rope on Vancouver Island

Marine debris is a ‘significant problem’ for marine wildlife

Postal strike affects charities at critical fundraising time

Canadian fundraising professionals and charities join call for fast resolution

$90,000 pen from space created by B.C man

The Space pen is made from a meteorite

Most Read