Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ in Trail

Trail Transit Services and members of the Salvation Army Church are on site at Ferraro Foods in downtown Trail. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Trail Transit Services is asking locals to help fill a bus with non-perishable food and warm coats to donate to the needy this winter.

This is the fifth year the local operator of BC Transit is hosting “Stuff the Bus” in the parking lot of Trail Ferraro Foods.

As in past years, all donations will go to the Trail Salvation Army food bank to help local individuals and families this holiday season.

The event runs Friday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The bus will also be parked outside the Trail Smoke Eaters home game on Friday night,where non-perishable food items and cash donations will be accepted.

Trail Transit is also hosting a fundraising BBQ lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.

Ferraro Foods will be accepting donations for the food bank at their checkouts, and customers can purchase pre-packaged food hampers over-the-counter.

Again, all proceeds will be donated to the church food bank, located on Rossland Avenue.

“We are excited that this year represents five years of contributions to our local food bank” says Trevor Stach, General Manager Trail Transit Services. “We are fortunate to live in a generous community, and we hope that hosting an event like this will help those in need through our tough winter months.

“We would like to thank BC Transit, the RDKB, Trail Smoke Eaters and Ferraro Foods, for assisting in hosting this event.”

Over 5,500 pounds of goods have been collected for the cause since Stuff the Bus began in 2014.

Trail Transit Services Inc. is a private contractor providing BC Transit bus service to Greater Trail and Castlegar. The service has been in continuous operation since 1982.