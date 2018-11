Pictured is the group of grant recipients from the LeRoi Community Foundation’s 2018 Fall Grant Cycle. This year, the board of the LeRoi Community Foundation distributed $24,500 to local community charities at the Grant Awards and Donor Appreciation Evening, held on Nov. 15. Recipients are (left to right): Mark Impey, Visions for Small Schools Society; Mike Ramsey, Rossland Historical Museum & Archives Association; Helen James and Stephanie, Trail Association for Community Living; Kathryn Foley, Trail & District Public Library; Brenda Hooper, Greater Trail Hospice Society; Fran Moll, Trail Historical Society; Natalie Plett, Camp Koolaree Society; Denis Senecal, Rossland Light Opera Players; and Heather Hamer, Scouts Canada.