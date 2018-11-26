Marching in Honour

First responders from throughout the Kootenays and Okanagan were on hand to join their Trail brethren for a solemn march honouring the life of Captain Tim Boutin. He passed away at the age of 58 on Nov. 14, from in-the-line-of-duty cancer. Tim was a firefighter for 26 years and retired as Captain with Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue. People lined the downtown streets of Trail, some holding Canadian flags, as the march continued to the Trail Memorial Centre where Tim’s life was celebrated.