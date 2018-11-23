(Guy Bertrand photo)

Monday march to honour Trail firefighter

Tim Boutin was a 26-year firefighter and retired Captain with Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue

Trail firefighters will be honoring one of their own on Monday following the passing of Captain Tim Boutin.

He passed away at the age of 58 on Nov. 14, from in-the-line-of-duty cancer.

Tim was a firefighter for 26 years and retired as a Captain with Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue.

A celebration of his life will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at the Trail Memorial Centre.

A ceremonial march begins at noon from the cenotaph in downtown Trail down Eldorado St. turning left onto Bay Ave. and continuing to the TMC.

The public is encouraged to line the streets in recognition of Tim, his family and fellow firefighters.

Previous story
Trail Legion raises $22,000 through poppy campaign
Next story
Laurier, Washington, population 1

Just Posted

Laurier, Washington, population 1

Place Names: Laurier, a US border town was named after a Canadian prime minister

Trail crime fighter ready to get back on patrol

Zimmerman was the first to sign-up for the program back in 1998

Referendum a chance to try something different

Letter to the Editor from Eileen Truant of Trail

Rare falcon caught in Trail spends winter in raptor rehab

A rare prairie falcon caught in Trail will spend the winter at the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre

Bells jingle at Christmas Kettle in Trail

The Trail Salvation Army Church kicked off its annual kettle campaign this week

Disney releases first look at ‘The Lion King’

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated live-action retelling of The Lion King.

EXCLUSIVE: Foreign visitors to some B.C. hospitals often unable to pay six-figure bills

One patient faced $1 million bill after insurance claim was denied; Fraser Health wrote off the debt

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Service dog and woman hit by car running red light in Victoria

Woman taken to hospital, dog left shaking after car hit them in crosswalk

Judge says B.C. drug dealer was ready for ‘gun warfare’

The Crown and defence argued for a five-year sentence but Justice Catherine Murray handed him eight

Lawyers for B.C. legislature staff call for them to be reinstated

Prosecutors, police didn’t ask for suspensions, MLAs told

Canada Post responds to B.C. mail carrier’s claims of questionable tactics during strike

Corporation says ‘isolation’ of cheques is part of a program agreed to by both sides

Take-home sex doll company opens in B.C.

Kamloops woman creates company that rents out sex dolls

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read