Monday march to honour Trail firefighter

Trail firefighters will be honoring one of their own on Monday following the passing of Captain Tim Boutin.

He passed away at the age of 58 on Nov. 14, from in-the-line-of-duty cancer.

Tim was a firefighter for 26 years and retired as a Captain with Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue.

A celebration of his life will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at the Trail Memorial Centre.

A ceremonial march begins at noon from the cenotaph in downtown Trail down Eldorado St. turning left onto Bay Ave. and continuing to the TMC.

The public is encouraged to line the streets in recognition of Tim, his family and fellow firefighters.