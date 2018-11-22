Rossland Homespun Craft Fair goes Saturday

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28

Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Community

• Friday, Riverbelle, 6-9:30 p.m. Mistletoe Market. Wide variety of local vendors. Admission $2. Proceeds from 10 per cent of sales go to Adopt a Senior in Care for Christmas program. Runs again Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday, Rossland Summit School, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rossland’s Homespun Christmas Craft Fair. Admission $3.

• Monday, (Nov. 26) Genelle Community Hall, 7 p.m. West Kootenay Naturalists’ present photos and tales of a recent voyage from southwest Greenland to Pelly Bay on the western shore of the Gulf of Boothia in the Canadian Arctic. Located at 1205 2nd St. For info call 250.365.7806.

• Wednesday, (Nov. 28) Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre, 1-2:30 p.m. COSCO Seniors’ Health & Wellness Institute offering a free workshop about ‘Social Connectedness.’ Get a better understanding and practical suggestions. Written material available to take home. Must pre-register to ensure participation. Call Trail rec at 250.364.0888 to sign up.

Music

• Saturday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m. SwingSationS serve up an evening of dancing to easy-listening and big-band sounds. Tickets $20. Or call 250.367.6115 to reserve.

• Wednesday, (Nov. 28) Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, A Celtic Family Christmas. For info visit trail-arts.com.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Whitney. Documentary takes an unflinching portrait of Whitney Houston and her family.

Upcoming

• Nov. 30, Trail Legion 6 p.m. Trail Caledonian Society’s, annual St. Andrew’s Day Family Potluck and Celebration. Doors open at 5 p.m., supper 6 p.m., social to follow. Bring a dish, your family, friends and musical instruments for a Celtic jam session. Memberships for the Caledonian Society will be available. For more info, phone Jessie 250.364.9911.

• Dec. 1, Trail United Church Hall, 10 a.m. until noon Christmas Coffee Party. Bake and toonie table. Admission by donation, all welcome.

• Dec. 1, Columbia View Lodge, 1:30-2:45 p.m. Community Christmas Tea. Admission by donation. All welcome.

• Dec. 6, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. presents Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. A joyous new musical from London’s West End A show at the Apollo Theatre.

• Dec. 6, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 7 p.m., the Annual Advent Music Celebration. All welcome to come together for an evening of music and meditation. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served afterwards.

• Dec. 8, Trail downtown, 5 p.m. Santa’s Candy Parade. Celebrate the holidays with fun-filled Christmas-themed parade.

• Dec. 14, Trail United Church, 3-7 p.m. Last Minute Christmas Market. Admission $2, proceeds to food bank. Door prize draw of basket of gifts donated by vendors. Runs again, same venue, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter