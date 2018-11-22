Rossland Homespun Craft Fair goes Saturday

Community
• Friday, Riverbelle, 6-9:30 p.m. Mistletoe Market. Wide variety of local vendors. Admission $2. Proceeds from 10 per cent of sales go to Adopt a Senior in Care for Christmas program. Runs again Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Saturday, Rossland Summit School, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rossland’s Homespun Christmas Craft Fair. Admission $3.
• Monday, (Nov. 26) Genelle Community Hall, 7 p.m. West Kootenay Naturalists’ present photos and tales of a recent voyage from southwest Greenland to Pelly Bay on the western shore of the Gulf of Boothia in the Canadian Arctic. Located at 1205 2nd St. For info call 250.365.7806.
• Wednesday, (Nov. 28) Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre, 1-2:30 p.m. COSCO Seniors’ Health & Wellness Institute offering a free workshop about ‘Social Connectedness.’ Must pre-register to ensure participation. Call Trail rec at 250.364.0888 to sign up.
Music
• Saturday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m. SwingSationS serve up an evening of dancing to easy-listening and big-band sounds.
• Wednesday, (Nov. 28) Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, A Celtic Family Christmas.
