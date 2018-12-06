Santa visits downtown Trail on Saturday

Rumour has it Santa and Mrs Claus will be in town on Saturday for the City of Trail’s open house and Candy Cane Parade. (Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission)

Community

• Thursday, Bridge View Café, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Vigil to End Violence Against Women. All welcome. Free coffee and goodies. Vigil starts at 5 p.m., Victoria Street Bridge lights will be turned red that night. For info call Trail FAIR 250.364.2326.

• Friday, Waneta Plaza, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Join the KBRH Health Foundation for annual telethon day to raise funds for the Emergency Department Campaign. Entertainment and visit from Santa in centre court. Make a donation starting at 9 a.m. or at the foundation office in person or by phone. For info call 250.364.3424. Line up of entertainment: 11:30 a.m. St. Michael’s School Choir; 12:30 p.m. Golden City Fiddlers; 1-6 p.m. visit from Santa; 2-4:45 p.m. Kootenay Jack Rock-a-Billy Tunes, Doreen Court and Friends, Rick Taylor and Bert Kniss on harmonica; 5 p.m. Trail Harmony Choir; 5:45 p.m. Trail Gymnastics Club; 6:30 p.m. Steps Dance Centre.

• Friday, Beaver Valley Arena, 6-7:45 p.m. Free public skating with non-perishable food item donation.

• Saturday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 9-11 a.m. Breakfast with Santa. Pancakes, eggs and sausage cooked by Fruitvale firefighters and served by the Nitehawks. Bring kids for pic with Santa. All proceeds for Fruitvale Community Chest.

• Saturday, Riverfront Centre, 1-5 p.m. Open house, with Christmas tree ornament making, candy cane hunt, letter writing to Santa with Reader Rabbit, story time and photos with Santa.

• Saturday, Trail downtown, 5 p.m. Santa’s Candy Parade. Celebrate the holidays with fun-filled Christmas-themed parade.

• Sunday, Trail United Church, 2:30-4 p.m. Hope for the Holidays. Words of comfort and understanding, treats to share and beautiful music. Open to all residents who may have experienced loss this year. All welcome.

Music

• Thursday, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 7 p.m., the Annual Advent Music Celebration. All welcome to come together for an evening of music and meditation. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served afterwards.

• Thursday, JL Crowe Secondary School, 7 p.m. Winter Concert. Bands perform concert music, pop tunes, and jazz charts.

• Wednesday, (Dec. 12) Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Annual Rotary Christmas Carol Concert. Eight choirs and the Trail Maple Leaf Band. Collection at intermission, all donations for the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Fund. Doors open 7 p.m.

Film

• Thursday, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. presents Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. A joyous new musical from London’s West End A show at the Apollo Theatre.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Colette. Pushed by her husband to write novels under his name, upon their success, Colette fights to make her talents known.

Upcoming

• Dec. 14, Trail United Church, 3-7 p.m. Last Minute Christmas Market. Admission $2, proceeds to food bank. Door prize draw of basket of gifts donated by vendors. Runs again, same venue, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Dec. 19, First Presbyterian Church, 5:30 p.m. for Christmas Dinner. Ham and fixings. All welcome. call 250.368.6066 to book a seat.


