Sam Tomelin, who has competed in the World Gold Panning Championships, shares nuggets of information with some Glenmerry School students during a visit to the Minerals South 2018 conference and trade show in the Trail Memorial Centre gym on Wednesday.

The Kootenays’ minor miners

Mineral South 2018 conference is in Trail this week

Mineral South 2018 conference is in Trail this week

 

Guy Bertrand photo

Previous story
Grand Forks pastor thanks AM Ford for help with flood relief
Next story
Trail Legion raises $22,000 through poppy campaign

Just Posted

Trail Legion raises $22,000 through poppy campaign

Funds from the annual campaign support local charities and provincial veteran causes

Rossland Museum unveils second phase expansion plans

New exhibit a reality thanks to $700k grant from Teck

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Rossland Homespun Craft Fair goes Saturday

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28

Wolves spotted in Trail area

WildsafeBC: To reduce conflict with wildlife manage your attractants

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison

Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms

Former students share stories of bullying at St. Michael’s dating back decades

Former students are coming forward with their own experiences of bullying and harassment at the school

Most Read