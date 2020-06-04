Angel Flight takes flight from Creston after being grounded by COVID-19

Angel Flight is a volunteer-run organization which gives people flights to doctors appointments

From left to right: Pilot Doug Noblet and Co-pilot Sarah, Passenger Ed Bradford and Angel Flights representative Bob Kitching. (Photo: Robert Wisla)

Angel Flight has taken to the skies again from Creston Regional Airport as service resumes with new safety measures in place.

The volunteer-run charity, which provides free air transportation to Kootenay residents to medical appointments in Kelowna, had suspended flights in early March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flights resumed from Creston Regional Airport on Saturday, May 30. Ed Bradford was the first passenger. The plane was piloted by Doug Noblet.

The cancellation of non-urgent surgeries by Interior Health because of the pandemic also reduced service demand for the organization.

Since non-urgent services resumed in the province on May 19, the service has picked back up.

To fly with the organization, you must not present any symptoms of COVID-19, be able to board a small light aircraft and not require medical assistance during the flight.

If you pass all those requirements, you can find and complete application forms on the organization’s website to ride a plane. A doctor must sign off on the forms.

Angel Flight volunteer Bob Kitching has been encouraging more people to use the service.

“Most people don’t know about the service we do and that we run out of Creston,” said Kitching.

The East Kootenay charity was started in Fernie last year in April and had its first flight on July 8.

“The service was not required because all the appointments were cancelled in Kelowna, because of the virus, but now we are back up and running. We want to encourage people to apply,” Brent Bidston, lead pilot and president of Angel Flight East Kootenay said.

Pilot Doug Noblet and Co-pilot Sarah with Ed Bradford (Photo: Robert Wisla)

Angel Flight pilots volunteer their time during flight services and the organization covers the gas. Since its launch date, they’ve completed approximately 50 flights.

For those who are looking to either donate, volunteer or book a flight with Angel Flight East Kootenay, you can visit their website at https://www.angelflightek.ca/

