Not the cougar(s) reported in Trail. (THE NEWS/files)

Cougar alert for the Glenmerry neighbourhood of Trail

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue issued the alert at 2:30 p.m. Friday

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue is alerting Glenmerry residents that the station received a call about two cougars roaming in the Iris Crescent area.

The advisory was issued shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday.

RCMP and the BC Conservation Service will be patrolling.

According to WildsafeBC, attacks by cougars are rare but can be fatal, especially if young children are involved.

Cougars in conflict are usually young cougars that have not yet learned how to hunt efficiently and are looking for an easy target, or are older cougars that can no longer hunt efficiently in the wilds.

WildsafeBC advises if you encounter a cougar, keep calm.

Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view, and allowing a clear exit for the cougar.

Pick up children and small pets immediately. Never run or turn your back- sudden movements may provoke an attack.

If you notice that a cougar that is watching you, maintain eye contact with the cougar and speak to it in a loud firm voice. Reinforce the fact that you are a human and not an easy target. Back out of the area and seek assistance or shelter.

If a cougar shows aggression, or begins following you, respond aggressively in all cases as cougars see you as a meal: keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises. Pick up nearby sticks, rocks, or whatever you have at hand to quickly to use as a weapon if necessary- crouch down as little as possible when picking things up off the ground. If the cougar attacks, fight back, focusing on its facial and eye area. Use rocks, sticks, bear spray, or personal belongings as weapons. You are trying to convince the cougar that you are a threat, and are not prey.

Call the Conservation Officer Service reporting line (1-877-952-7277) to report the incident.

Previous story
Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments
Next story
Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

Just Posted

Cougar alert for the Glenmerry neighbourhood of Trail

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue issued the alert at 2:30 p.m. Friday

Grand Forks is the Sunshine Valley

Place Names: Nicknames, Part 3

Kootenay SAR teams aided by gaming grants

Four West Kootenay non-profits received gaming grants collectively tallying $185,000

Castlegar cops bust confused cannabis dealer

Police reminding public that selling cannabis without a licence is stil illegal

Fruitvale acquires full site of old middle school

The plan is to demolish the school and develop the property to meet housing needs in the village

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

Cougar alert for the Glenmerry neighbourhood of Trail

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue issued the alert at 2:30 p.m. Friday

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

Most Read