‘Feed a fed horse’: PETA launches campaign to nix anti-animal language

Bring home the bacon is not appropriate language, the animal welfare advocacy group said in its latest online campaign

‘Bringing home the bacon’ may be an iconic idiom about making money for some, but to PETA its one of several derogatory phrases that hurt animals and need to stop being repeated.

In its latest social media campaign, the animal-welfare activist group said Tuesday that ‘speciesism’, is similar to racist or homophobic comments, but for animals.

The campaign is asking people to swap out phrases like ‘Kill two birds with one stone’, for ‘feed to birds with one scone’.

‘Take the bull by the horns’, a common phrase meaning to deal with a difficult or dangerous situation bravely, should be replaced by ‘take the flower by the thorns’, PETA said.

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon,” the organization said.

The campaign has gotten mixed reviews, including one Twitter user named Arthur Emswell suggesting that a bird is more likely to survive having a stone thrown at it than eating a scone.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Peak Halifax: Photo of Crosby with Trailer Park Boys in locker room goes viral

Just Posted

VIDEO: Kootenay fiddlers join Natalie McMaster on stage

Castlegar violin teacher Brie Hurlbert and her students play with famous fiddler.

Empathy, not ire when Trail man catches perp red-handed

“The kid needed a hug, not me getting physical,” Jeff Bruce said after tracking down alleged thief.

Trail bus gets stuffed for locals in need

This is the fifth year Trail Transit Services has hosted the event in the city’s downtown

Judge orders Rossland to pay contractor’s legal costs in lawsuit

Mayor Moore says she’s unhappy with the decision, but city will move on

Trail RCMP arrest local man for break and enter

Search of the suspect discovered tools for breaking into coin operated machines

VIDEO: Kootenay fiddlers join Natalie McMaster on stage

Castlegar violin teacher Brie Hurlbert and her students play with famous fiddler.

Liberals drop contentious anti-abortion test for summer jobs funding

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says the change — made after informal consultations over the past few months — should clear up concerns

First ministers meeting shaping up to be most acrimonious in years

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is bracing for a barrage of criticism from premiers upset about the federal approach to pipelines, carbon taxation, environmental assessments, and more

Young B.C. father of three killed in workplace accident

GoFundMe and two fundraisers planned to help spouse and children aged, three, five and seven

BREAKING: B.C. Coun. Cynthia Day arrested over ongoing dispute with City

Day arrested Wednesday protesting rock wall removal

B.C. school cracks down on class-time orders to Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes

District says disruption an ‘ongoing, growing and more wide-spread’ issue in south-end schools

Canada bracing for health, political fallout from North Korean nuke test: memos

Internal memos show Canadian officials have been quietly preparing for the fallout from a possible atmospheric nuclear weapons test by North Korea.

Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s dad says trial was unfair

A North Carolina judge is scheduled to hear arguments Dec. 5, the judge will decide whether the arguments warrant an evidentiary hearing that could lead to a new trial for Green.

Closed meeting on Hill between MPs and Chinese officials planned, then cancelled

An all-party House of Commons committee of elected MPs planned a closed-door meeting with a delegation of Chinese politicians and diplomats on Parliament Hill that was abruptly cancelled today.

Most Read