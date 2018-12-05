‘Feed a fed horse’: PETA launches campaign to nix anti-animal language

Bring home the bacon is not appropriate language, the animal welfare advocacy group said in its latest online campaign

‘Bringing home the bacon’ may be an iconic idiom about making money for some, but to PETA its one of several derogatory phrases that hurt animals and need to stop being repeated.

In its latest social media campaign, the animal-welfare activist group said Tuesday that ‘speciesism’, is similar to racist or homophobic comments, but for animals.

The campaign is asking people to swap out phrases like ‘Kill two birds with one stone’, for ‘feed to birds with one scone’.

‘Take the bull by the horns’, a common phrase meaning to deal with a difficult or dangerous situation bravely, should be replaced by ‘take the flower by the thorns’, PETA said.

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA: Bringing Home the Bagels Since 1980 (@peta) December 4, 2018

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon,” the organization said.

The campaign has gotten mixed reviews, including one Twitter user named Arthur Emswell suggesting that a bird is more likely to survive having a stone thrown at it than eating a scone.

Why are you being anti-plant? Plants have as much rights as animals. — Luke Dashjr (@LukeDashjr) December 5, 2018

I see things wrong with this already: Birds , I’m sure don’t like scones; People of a certain age might have been conceived in a test tube; Don’t over feed a horse, otherwise it’ll be obese; Bagels, only if they are gluten free; Not all flowers have thorns; — Ian Pratt (@Mr_IanP) December 5, 2018

I don’t eat meat, I care for my own animals & all the beasties in my wildlife friendly garden. I’ve driven many miles to get rescued critters to safety & I profoundly loathe any mistreatment of animals. But this is utterly absurd, you sound foolish & it undermines your good work. — Candace (@TheBDEye) December 5, 2018

