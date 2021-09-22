Police were called to the scene of alleged horse manure flinging in Rossland on Sunday. Photo: Vincent Botta/Unsplash

Police were called to the scene of alleged horse manure flinging in Rossland on Sunday. Photo: Vincent Botta/Unsplash

No horsin’ around, Trail police called to resolve manure spat

The argument between neighbours happened at a rural property in Rossland on Sunday

This latest wrangling in Rossland raised a bit of a stink on Sunday, and certainly doesn’t sound very neighbourly.

The afternoon of Sept. 19 the Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to a rural outskirt in Rossland to resolve a dispute between two property owners involving the alleged flinging of horse manure.

One neighbour claimed that another neighbour had purposely flung equine-originating dung at their outbuilding.

Cops says the accused flinger denied throwing horse droppings at the other property. She stated that her horse had an explosive bowel movement when running which had caused a manure projectile to fly through the air and land onto the side of her neighbour’s barn.

Despite the strange sequence of events, police report that the matter was resolved without further incident.

Read more: Misuse of Trail bear-proof bins prompts warning to community

Read more: Trail nuclear medicine tech recognized with award of excellence


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenaysRCMP BriefsRossland

Previous story
Concerns prompt B.C. to return to notifying schools, parents about COVID exposures
Next story
Prey beats predator as mountain goat fatally gores grizzly bear in B.C. park

Just Posted

New COVID-19 weekly cases continue to slide in the West Kootenay following summer surges. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
West Kootenay COVID-19 cases drop again

Richard Cannings is in the lead to return as NDP MP as the mail-in ballots wait to be counted for the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Cannings ready to get back to work after ‘election we didn’t need’

World Curling Tour
Trail hosts World Curling Tour event

L-R: Ruth Kohut, director of clinical operations at KBRH, guided Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy through the new ambulatory care wing, alongside Cindy Ferguson, KBRH ambulatory care and OR manager. The three are standing in the unit’s new procedure room. Photos: Submitted
New outpatient care unit opens in Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital