Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

An otter that dined on prized fish at a classical Chinese garden in Vancouver seems to have dashed as the facility takes steps to ensure the unwelcome critter doesn’t come back.

The city’s director of parks, Howard Normann, says automatic closers will be installed on two doors and plates attached to the bottom of them so the river otter can’t return to Dr. Sun-Yat Sen Classical Chinese Garden.

Normann says two surveillance cameras will also be placed around a pond that was home to the garden’s collection of koi.

He says it’s believed the otter showed up in the dead of night by squeezing through the bottom of a gate.

READ MORE: Wilddlife relocation expert to oust koi-eating otter from Vancouver garden

The garden was closed last week to visitors but reopened on Thursday.

Normann says the otter ate 11 koi, including the eldest, named Madonna, which was estimated to be 50 years old.

The three remaining koi from the garden and 344 juvenile fish have been scooped out of the pond and placed at the Vancouver Aquarium.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘World’s Most Extreme Grandpa’ hails from Trail
Next story
Cannabis may be legal across Canada, but is it publicly accepted in B.C.?

Just Posted

Celtic jam in Trail, weekend teas

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

For those who didn’t end up with a brand new vehicle

Nutini writes, “Fortunately the hysteria of the acid spills in Trail has started to wane.”

Weary Castlegar business owners welcome Columbia Avenue completion

Many say it will take a year, or longer, to recover financially

Trail-based company and partners earn Clean Energy award

Austin Engineering is part of an innovative partnership that won Operational Excellence award

Volunteers sought for Kootenay Boundary Patient Advisory Committee

Committee will include 6-9 patient/family reps, one IH rep, and one rep from KB family practice

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

Canadian Premier League signs first 10 players

Players include B.C. player Kadin Chung, going to Vancouver Island

Cannabis may be legal across Canada, but is it publicly accepted in B.C.?

Local cannabis user speaks out about the lingering stigma surrounding cannabis

B.C. family warns of Tide pod dangers after toddler’s near-brush with death

Kayla White said her toddler reached inside the family’s front-loading laundry machine and bit into a Tide pod

Making B.C.’s inexperienced drivers smarter than their phones

ICBC expands ‘telematics’ pilot to track speeding, hard braking, distraction

Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

UBC researchers look at the ‘social climate’ surrounding physical inactivity

Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job: report

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

Animal remains found illegally dumped in B.C.

Carcasses of two bears and a deer discarded in Shuswap area well used by public

Most Read