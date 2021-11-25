Advocate calls on B.C. seniors to get their booster

Isobel Mackenzie is reminding seniors aged 70+ of the need for a booster, or third dose, of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is affecting all British Columbians, and our seniors and older adults are among the most vulnerable.

The waning protection of the vaccine is based on age, overall health, and the ability to mount an antibody response.

Currently, this places adults aged 70 or older in the community and those in long-term care and assisted living at greater risk.

The benefit from a booster or third dose will be most significant for those at greatest risk.

Those 70 or older can receive their additional dose as soon as four months, and ideally no more than six months, after their second dose.

For seniors to receive their booking invitation for the booster or third dose, they must be registered with the Get Vaccinated provincial registration system and their immunization record must be up to date.

Having the BC Vaccine Card/passport does not mean you are registered with the Get Vaccinated System.

The Get Vaccinated phone centre is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To ask questions and verify your registration please call 1.833.838.2323.

We know that seniors in long-term care and assisted living have been offered their third dose and we are now focused on those aged 70 or older who live in the community.

If you’re not sure whether you’re registered with the Get Vaccinated system, confirm your information as soon as possible.

If a senior is homebound and unable to get to a vaccine centre, they can receive the vaccine through a home visit from their local health authority.

If a person received their first two doses of the vaccine at home, their health authority will contact them directly to arrange their third shot within the next two weeks if they have not already done so.

If a person needs to be added to the list for a home-based COVID-19 vaccination, they should contact their local health authority.

Boosters or third doses for those who need it are the best method of ensuring continued protection against the COVID-19 virus.

I urge all those who are eligible to book an appointment for their booster or third dose.

Isobel Mackenzie

B.C. Seniors Advocate

British ColumbiaCOVID-19Seniors