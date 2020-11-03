Antenna Trail advocates honoured by visitors

Letter to the Editor from Gord McAlpine of Montrose

Art Benzer (left) and Gordon McAlpine stopped by the Trail Times last week to show the more than 17,000 signatures from hikers who summitted the Montrose Flag Trail and Antenna Trail Loop. Photo: Jim Bailey

Back in October of this year, Art Benzer and myself came across an entry in our sign in sheets that are kept at the top of the Flag Trail above Montrose in the beautiful Beaver Valley.

This person printed his or her hometown as Askole.

If you Google it, it’s location is in the Shigar Valley in the region of Gilgit Baltistan in Kashmir, Pakistan.

Askole is the highest at 3,040 metres above sea level and the most remote town in the region.

It is also the last settlement before entering the Karakoram mountain region which contains the second highest peak in the world known K2 at 8611 metres above sea level.

Sadly we did not get to meet this person.

But to think that he came from such a well known climbing area of the world and decide to hike our great but small mountain in comparison and enjoy the spectacular views of a small part of our country is an honour.

Gordon McAlpine

Montrose

