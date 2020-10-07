TB Vets have fundraised for 14 new ventilators this year. (TB Vet photo)

B.C. TB Vets give $1M for respiratory care

Fourteen ventilators are among the critical respiratory equipment purchases made possible over the last year with the support of donors to the TB Vets Charitable Foundation.

It’s part of a record $1-million in funding provided by TB Vets to hospitals and first responders across B.C. communities large and small.

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has put in perspective just how important and essential it is to have access to life-saving respiratory equipment, we are proud to have made such a significant contribution to the care of British Columbians.

This is possible because of the generosity of TB Vets donors, including gifts left to us by our donors in their wills.

These legacy gifts ensure that we will be able to support respiratory care in our province for years to come.

For me, there is no better way to be remembered than by providing for my family’s future, and for the causes that are close to my heart. And I can do both through my will.

Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 is Make-a-Will Week in British Columbia, and it’s a good reminder for all of us to make sure that we have a signed, legally valid and up-to-date will.

TB Vets CEO Kandys Merola.

About TB Vets

Since 1946, TB Vets has been supporting the frontlines of respiratory care in British Columbia. From the battlefields of World War II to fighting respiratory illnesses upon their return, our BC Veterans embraced the meaning of compassion. Over time, as donations grew, TB Vets began supporting research, education and support programs for respiratory health, as well as providing funding for respiratory equipment.

Today, TB Vets’ mission proves to be more relevant than ever, and with the loyal support of donors, the organization continues to arm BC’s frontline medical heroes. For more information on TB Vets and legacy giving, please visit TB Vets.

Letter to the Editor

