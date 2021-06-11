Ban the shipping of Canadian horses overseas for slaughter

Since 2013, over 40,000 horses have been exported out of Canada.

Gentle draft horses are bred and raised in feedlots in Canada to be exported for slaughter. Since 2013, more than 40,000 horses have been exported out of Canada. Photo: Canadian Horse Defense Coalition

Most Canadians don’t know that Canada is one of the only countries in the world that ships live horses overseas to be slaughtered.

Gentle draft horses are purpose-bred and raised in Canada to be exported for slaughter.

Once ‘ready for slaughter’ these horses endure gruelling trips with excessive hours without feed, water, and rest after being loaded onto crowded trucks.

The BC SPCA supports the Canadian Horse Defence Coalition’s work toward ending the live export of horses for slaughter for human consumption.

Most recently, the BC SPCA joined them and other animal protection organizations in sending an open letter to the federal government urging action on this issue.

Join the almost 40,000 Canadians who have already told the federal government that horses deserve better.

Please do this right away – the federal petition closes on June 18.

To sign the online petition visit the website: petitions.ourcommons.ca and search e-3187.

Thank you for speaking up for horses,

Melissa Speirs

Manager of farm animal welfare

BC SPCA

