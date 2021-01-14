BC SPCA pleas for rabbit owners to spay or neuter their pets

In just one year, a single female rabbit could have as many as 144 baby bunnies.

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA is reminding the public of the importance of spaying or neutering their pets after 23 rabbits were recently surrendered to SPCA facilities in the Kootenays.

The bunnies, who are between eight and 20 weeks old (with the exception of one adult), were brought into the East and West Kootenay shelters last month as the result of unplanned litters.

It is very rare for us to have this many bunnies and we are concerned by the dramatic intake over the past year.

[In fact] 53 rabbits came into care in 2020 compared to six in 2019.

In just one year, a single female rabbit could have as many as 144 baby bunnies.

It is extremely important to make sure your rabbits are spayed and neutered or you could easily find yourselves with an unmanageable number.

Fortunately, all the rabbits are healthy and ready to be adopted.

Those interested in adoption should view their profiles on spca.bc.ca/adopt and submit a rabbit adoption questionnaire.

While rabbits make for wonderful companions, they are very different than cats or dogs, so those who are interested in adoption should be sure to research rabbit care to make sure it is a good match for their needs and lifestyle.

Some of the rabbits up for adoption have already been spayed or neutered.

Those who haven’t will have their surgeries included in the adoption.

The surge in rabbits is a reminder that spay and neutering your pet is incredibly important to prevent unwanted litters as well as for your pet’s physical and behavioral health and well-being.

Christy King, branch manager, BC SPCA East Kootenay

