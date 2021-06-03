BC SPCA’s Lock-In for Love fundraiser goes virtual

To register, or for more information, visit lockin.spca.bc.ca.

The BC SPCA is calling on animal lovers across British Columbia to join its annual Lock-In for Love fundraising event, taking place from June 1 to 24, to raise urgently need funds for abused, injured and homeless animals.

For a second year in a row this essential fundraiser will take place virtually with fundraisers “locking-in” from home.

The events of the past year have made many of us more appreciative than ever of the amazing gift animals are in our lives.

Now is our chance to give back to the animals by making sure that even in times of crisis – whether it be COVID-19, wildfires, or rescuing animals from neglectful situations – animals in need have somewhere to turn.

While the BC SPCA normally invites fundraisers into its shelters to “lock-in” a kennel for their final fundraising push, this year fundraisers are asked to cap of their fundraising push with a “lock-in” from home on June 24.

At the end of the day all the fundraisers and donors will then be invited to join together for a virtual celebration of all the funds raised across B.C.

Registration is free.

To celebrate the event’s launch on June 1 all donations made during registration [were] matched up to $30,000, thanks to a generous gift from Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada.

Participants then have three weeks to raise funds, leading up to the online celebration June 24 at 6:30 p.m.

To register, or for more information, visit lockin.spca.bc.ca.

Tess Repenning,

BC SPCA senior manager of digital giving

Letter to the Editor