BC SPCA’s Lock-In for Love fundraiser goes virtual

The BC SPCA is calling on animal lovers across British Columbia to join its annual Lock-In for Love fundraising event, taking place from June 1 to 24, to raise urgently need funds for abused, injured and homeless animals.
For a second year in a row this essential fundraiser will take place virtually with fundraisers “locking-in” from home.
Now is our chance to give back to the animals by making sure that even in times of crisis – whether it be COVID-19, wildfires, or rescuing animals from neglectful situations – animals in need have somewhere to turn.
While the BC SPCA normally invites fundraisers into its shelters to “lock-in” a kennel for their final fundraising push, this year fundraisers are asked to cap of their fundraising push with a “lock-in” from home on June 24.
At the end of the day all the fundraisers and donors will then be invited to join together for a virtual celebration of all the funds raised across B.C.
Registration is free.
To register, or for more information, visit lockin.spca.bc.ca.
Tess Repenning,
BC SPCA senior manager of digital giving