‘Bigger is not always better’ says Canadian cattle farmer

Letter to the Editor from Fred Tait, Vickie Burns, MB

The recent closures of meat packing plants in Alberta, Quebec and several American states due to the Covid-19 pandemic are shedding light on the tremendous expense of this style of massive meat processing operation.

The expense borne by the workers at the plants is the greatest of all, their health threatened so severely, even causing death to two Cargill workers in Alberta.

However the expense doesn’t stop there, as consumers are expected to see meat prices jump, farmers have seen the prices paid for their animals drop by more than 30 per cent and taxpayers will ultimately pay the price to help bail out this sector.

Several decades ago when the move to close smaller slaughterhouses in favour of building huge single entity plants was happening, the rationale was that there were going to be tremendous efficiencies in doing this.

National Farmers Union studies showed that the promised efficiencies of consumers seeing cheaper meat and farmers making a decent living simply did not materialize.

The spread between what famers are paid for their animals and what consumers pay for meat has grown.

The working conditions at the plants with thousands of animals being slaughtered each day are stressful at the best of times and downright dangerous now. Farmers suddenly have nowhere to sell their animals and consumers are starting to see less meat on the shelves.

Now is the time to look at how we can build a meat processing system that will not cause these massive problems.

A move to build smaller, safer slaughter plants in each province would help to disperse the threats to food security. We could assure meat supply from local farms to meet local demands.

If one plant was forced to close it would not disrupt the food chain across the entire country.

Providing safe secure food from local farms to local consumers is entirely possible without putting meat packing workers at risk.

Surely we’ve learned that bigger is not always better.

Fred Tait, cattle farmer, National Farmers Union member, Rossendale MB

Vicki Burns, Winnipeg MB

AgricultureLettersOpinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: KSM mine underwent ‘comprehensive, transparent peer-reviewed environmental assessment’

Just Posted

Morning start: Rossland is named after this person

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Friday, May 22

‘Bigger is not always better’ says Canadian cattle farmer

Letter to the Editor from Fred Tait, Vickie Burns, MB

Creston Community Forest backs restoration plan

Board donates $75,000 to the project

Waneta Trail Sunrise Rotarians pitch in

The club has donated sanitizer, masks to frontline workers

Horoscopes for the week

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Agassiz federal correction facility

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Vernon turtle survives ‘cowardly attack’

Wildlife expert says painted turtle is lucky to be alive and will be transported to a sanctuary

Most Read