Zoe Gottwald lost her left leg, below the knee, due to a lawn mower accident. “With lawn cutting season here, I want every kid across the country to know they should never be around lawn mowers,” writes the War Amps teen-aged ambassador who hails from Alberta.

Zoe Gottwald lost her left leg, below the knee, due to a lawn mower accident. “With lawn cutting season here, I want every kid across the country to know they should never be around lawn mowers,” writes the War Amps teen-aged ambassador who hails from Alberta.

Canada War Amp Champ: ‘Never be near lawnmowers’

Message from Zoe Gottwald, 16, CHAMP ambassador

Dear Editor,

Accidents can happen in the blink of an eye.

When I was four years old, I was playing outside when I slipped on the grass and fell underneath a riding lawn mower.

I lost my left leg below the knee.

I grew up in The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, and today, I help pass on the association’s PLAYSAFE message.

With lawn cutting season here, I want every kid across the country to know they should never be around lawn mowers.

I accept who I am today, but I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through what I did.

I hope that by sharing my story, it will prevent even just one child from being injured.

If you would like to learn more about how to play safely and hear stories from other young amputees like me who have lost limbs in accidents, visit waramps.ca/playsafe.

Zoe Gottwald, 16

CHAMP ambassador

Child welfaredisabled veteransLetter to the Editor

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Red flags raised over changes at Christina Lake public beach

Just Posted

Zoe Gottwald lost her left leg, below the knee, due to a lawn mower accident. “With lawn cutting season here, I want every kid across the country to know they should never be around lawn mowers,” writes the War Amps teen-aged ambassador who hails from Alberta.
Canada War Amp Champ: ‘Never be near lawnmowers’

The West Kootenay Rebels won gold at the Kamloops u17 Spring Knockout softball tournament on the weekend. West Kootenay rolled to gold with a 7-4 victory over Kelowna in the final. Photo: submitted
West Kootenay Rebels strike gold at Kamloops tournament

A very large black bear broke into a West Trail house in the early hours of May 8. By the time the bruin retreated, five windows were shattered. Conservation was called. Photo: Submitted
Bears are back: Bruin smashes 5 windows breaking into Trail home

Environmental microbiologist Dr. Natalie Prystajecky with some of her staff members at the BC Centre for Disease Control. Photo: Submitted
Wastewater testing for COVID-19 coming to Interior Health