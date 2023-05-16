Jarod Murray (left) on the soccer field in 2009. Jarod today (right). Photo: War Amps

Canada War Amps: Keep kids safe during lawn mower season

Dear Editor,

When I was two years old, I ran into the path of a riding lawn mower and lost my right leg below the knee.

It all happened so fast: one moment I was playing outside, and the next I was too close to the mower.

Having grown up as part of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, I am now committed to spreading the Association’s PLAYSAFE message.

With lawn cutting season upon us, I want everyone to know that kids should not ride, operate or play near lawn mowers.

Though I’ve learned to accept and appreciate who I am today, I want to use my experience to help prevent others from going through what I did.

Please make sure children are always at a safe distance from lawn mowers.

And don’t underestimate the importance of safety when operating any machinery.

I urge you to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you.

If you would like to learn more about how to play safely and hear stories from other young amputees like me who have lost limbs in accidents, visit: waramps.ca.

Jarod Murray, 21

Vanessa, Ontario

