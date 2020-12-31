Canadian Wildlife Federation sets new goals for Citizen Science in 2021

“There are about 100,000 people signed up … we need to keep up the momentum in 2021.”

James Pagé

James Pagé

The results are in.

Despite the pandemic, or maybe because of it, 2020 was an amazing year for iNaturalist Canada, and experts are hopeful participation will continue to multiply.

The interactive program, which allows scientists and the general public to collaborate, contribute photos of wildlife and learn about nature, now has more than four million observations of more than 27,000 wildlife species in Canada.

There are about 100,000 people signed up.

This is a huge increase from last year.

But we need to keep up the momentum in 2021.

The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) has set a goal of five million observations by May 22, International Day of Biodiversity, and is hoping to see a real boost from the City Nature Challenge Canada taking place from April 30 to May 3.

So far, 25 Canadian cities have registered. Find out more by visiting CityNatureChallenge.ca.

The observations gathered by everyday people are critical to our understanding of how the pandemic has affected the behaviors of wildlife and people.

There have been some significant finds on iNaturalist this year, such as the first occurrence in North America of the invasive Elm Zigzag Sawfly that is now being tracked to help prevent the species from taking hold in Canada.

Since its launch in 2015, iNaturalist Canada uptake has grown exponentially.

Keeping with this trend, at the end of 2019 there were about two million observations and 60,000 people contributing.

By the end of 2020, participation roughly doubled.

The pandemic has encouraged the public to spend more time in nature and has allowed some wildlife populations to benefit from reduced traffic and noise.

Scientists continue to monitor populations and are relying on citizens to help be their eyes and ears in all the provinces and territories.

As more and more people record their observations in iNaturalist Canada, we are making a difference for Canada’s wildlife by building a living record of life that scientists and environmental managers can use to monitor and conserve our biodiversity.

Through the free iNaturalist app and iNaturalist.ca, the public can upload photos and sound recordings of wildlife and plants, which are then automatically identified and reviewed by experts online.

James Pagé, species at risk and biodiversity specialist with the CWF

CanadaWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Make a sober ride home your first New Year’s resolution
Next story
Shout out to the Bailey Theatre and Royal Theatre

Just Posted

Bailey Theatre Facebook page.
Shout out to the Bailey Theatre and Royal Theatre

Letter from Virginia Clover, Warfield

Photo: Mish Vizesi on Unsplash
Keeping Christmas beyond the festive season

The challenge of the season, its work, is to carry forward, uninterrupted, its goodwill

Tim Schewe
Always give snow plows plenty of room on the road

Be cautious of unexpected behaviour!

Make a safe and sober ride home your first New Year’s resolution Image: MADD.ca.
Make a sober ride home your first New Year’s resolution

Message from Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President

Email letters to editor@trailtimes.ca.
Canadian Wildlife Federation sets new goals for Citizen Science in 2021

“There are about 100,000 people signed up … we need to keep up the momentum in 2021.”

Gov.Gen. Julie Payette gives a wave as she waits before delivering the throne speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Frontline workers owed ‘debt of gratitude,’ GG says in year-end message

In her year-end message, Payette pays tribute to front-line workers

A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted against a reflector as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan urges B.C. to celebrate end of 2020 safely in last statement of the year

Ring in the New Year virtually, says B.C.’s premier

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

Most Read