Changing varsity team name a gross over reaction

Letter to the Editor from Russ Babcock of Genelle

Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@trailtimes.ca. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Regarding Simon Fraser University (SFU) changing the name of their sports teams from Clansmen:

(“SFU to drop ‘Clan’ varsity team name” is a story that ran on the Trail Times website Aug. 12)

This gross over reaction to an irrational sensitivity-on-steroids is disgusting.

There seems to be snowflakes everywhere we look these days, especially on our campuses!

What ever happened to those beautiful, young, inquisitive, proud, self confident and open minds at our Canadian universities?

To what and to whom is Canadian society going to be handing over the reins?

Will our future be in the hands of people peddling notions like wokeness, victim worship, safe spaces from contrived demons, cancel culture, censored speech, and even censored thought?

How sad.

How culturally and politically hog-tied is society going to get before common sense prevails once again?

To help ensure that there is no misunderstanding of the term “snowflake”, I offer my personal definition:

Snowflake is a neologistic term used to characterize those people who are emotionally vulnerable, prone to taking personal offence, and have crippling difficulty coping with views that challenge their own.

Some dead give-aways include their high regard for political correctness often at the expense of truth, confusion between equality and fairness, lack of need for facts or cause/effect evidence to propose, defend or counter an opinion, aversion to open-mindedness, prone to being judgmental, and easily resort to ad hominem tactics and making sanctimonious claims as fall-back efforts to make their case or discredit the views of others who disagree with them.

Russ Babcock

Chartered Student of SFU

Letter to the Editor