Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@trailtimes.ca. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Changing varsity team name a gross over reaction

Letter to the Editor from Russ Babcock of Genelle

Regarding Simon Fraser University (SFU) changing the name of their sports teams from Clansmen:

(“SFU to drop ‘Clan’ varsity team name” is a story that ran on the Trail Times website Aug. 12)

This gross over reaction to an irrational sensitivity-on-steroids is disgusting.

There seems to be snowflakes everywhere we look these days, especially on our campuses!

What ever happened to those beautiful, young, inquisitive, proud, self confident and open minds at our Canadian universities?

To what and to whom is Canadian society going to be handing over the reins?

Will our future be in the hands of people peddling notions like wokeness, victim worship, safe spaces from contrived demons, cancel culture, censored speech, and even censored thought?

How sad.

How culturally and politically hog-tied is society going to get before common sense prevails once again?

To help ensure that there is no misunderstanding of the term “snowflake”, I offer my personal definition:

Snowflake is a neologistic term used to characterize those people who are emotionally vulnerable, prone to taking personal offence, and have crippling difficulty coping with views that challenge their own.

Some dead give-aways include their high regard for political correctness often at the expense of truth, confusion between equality and fairness, lack of need for facts or cause/effect evidence to propose, defend or counter an opinion, aversion to open-mindedness, prone to being judgmental, and easily resort to ad hominem tactics and making sanctimonious claims as fall-back efforts to make their case or discredit the views of others who disagree with them.

Russ Babcock

Chartered Student of SFU

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. must do more to protect vulnerable wildlife

Just Posted

Selkirk College makes masks mandatory for students, staff

Masks will be required at every Selkirk campus

Changing varsity team name a gross over reaction

Letter to the Editor from Russ Babcock of Genelle

No referendum needed for Rossland city hall development: B.C. government

Spokesperson said there is no legal basis for B.C. government to demand referendum on project

New fire burning near Castlegar

The Aaron Hill fire was discovered east of Ootischenia

Creston senior waits 2 weeks for homecare after injury

The woman in her early-80s waited 13 days to take a shower

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Most Read