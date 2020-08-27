Greg Utzig says pandemic is temporary, climate change is here to stay. (File photo)

Climate change not part of Columbia Basin Trust draft plan

Letter to the Editor from Greg Utzig

Like many people in the Columbia Basin, I recently received an invitation to comment on the Columbia Basin Trust’s (Trust) Draft Strategic Plan 2020-2022.

As a long-time resident and a scientist who’s worked on climate change-related projects in the Basin, some funded by the Trust, I was stunned by what I read.

And by what I didn’t read.

The words “climate change” do not even appear in the document.

Clearly the pandemic is a major concern, but we also still face a climate crisis – a crisis that speaks to the core of the Trust’s mission: “to support efforts by the people of the Basin to create a legacy of social, economic, and environmental well-being and to achieve greater self-sufficiency for present and future generations.”

It’s a scientific fact that the well-being of future generations depends on us reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) as rapidly as possible.

At the same time, we must adapt to the climate disruption we’ve already set in motion.

As an example, as I write this letter hundreds of people throughout the East and West Kootenay are on evacuation alert due to active wildfires intensified by emerging climate change heatwaves.

As a conservation ecologist I find it ironic that one of the priorities in the draft plan is ecosystem restoration.

With advancing climate change, it is too late to think about ecosystem restoration. What we should be planning for is building ecosystem resilience for the massive disturbances that are ahead.

Another priority in the plan is support for business renewal.

Any assistance for economic development should be carefully vetted though a climate change lens.

Will the assistance decrease GHG emissions? Will it result in increased resiliency to climate change impacts?

This is the time to start building the economy of the future.

I call on the Trust to seriously consider the context in which we are presently living – the pandemic may impact many of us temporarily, but climate change will affect all of us for many generations.

Anything short of addressing climate change, starting now, is merely moving the deck chairs for a better view of the destruction ahead.

The Trust is asking for feedback until Sept. 11.

I encourage readers to go to www.ourtrust.org and complete the short survey, keeping the climate crisis as our short- and long-term priority.

Greg Utzig M.Sc., Nelson.

Letter to the Editor

