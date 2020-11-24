Consider Greater Trail hospice on #GivingTuesday

Hospice reminds locals to consider giving to this Greater Trail non-profit on #GivingTuesday. Image: Greater Trail Hospice Society

Black Friday and all of the sales are upon us.

That is the day that we can stock up on Christmas gifts for our self and our family and friends.

Cyber Monday is when the techies wait with baited breath as all of the electronic goodies they crave go on sale.

Giving Tuesday is when we support our local charities by making a donation.

You can do this easily by taking out that credit card you used to buy all those goodies and going to the Giving Tuesday website.

It’s simple, pick your charity and give.

You get an immediate tax receipt from Canada Helps and your local charity gets a boost.

Of course we would love it if you chose our hospice but the important thing is that you give in the season of giving.

Your donation might just be the one that can keep a local charity’s doors open and you will feel good because giving always feels good.

To give to Greater Trail Hospice visit: https://givingtuesday.ca/partners/greater-trail-hospice-society.

Barbara Gibson

Trail

Letter to the Editor