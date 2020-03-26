Trail mayor sends message to residents regarding COVID-19

Letter to the Editor from Mayor Lisa Pasin

To our beloved citizens of the City of Trail.

As the Mayor of our strong and supportive community, I am writing to get YOUR COMMITMENT RIGHT NOW to help STOP THE SPREAD of COVID-19.

COVID-19 is a global health crisis, and the only way to stop this virus is to work together as a community.

WE MUST ACT NOW or the implications will be very severe and catastrophic to our city, region and country.

The more prevention you do today, the sooner we can overcome this unprecedented situation.

We at the City understand this is a scary and unknown time, and we acknowledge that many of you are facing unanticipated time off work, childcare struggles, and many other obstacles that have created challenges in your everyday life.

Amid all this, we must continue to be strong, supportive, and respectful of each other so we can remain a healthy and vibrant community.

Please, follow these simple rules to protect you and your loved ones.

• Practice SOCIAL DISTANCING at all times, AVOID ALL SOCIAL GATHERINGS, STAY AT HOME, and only go out for essentials.

• When you do go out for essentials, please keep at least 2 m or 6 ft. between you and others, and ALWAYS wash your hands and keep them sanitized.

• DO NOT TRAVEL at this time. If you have just returned from a trip, you must self isolate for at least 14 days.

• Do not use playground equipment or other public amenities, like the Trail SK8 Park. These facilities are closed for your safety.

• If you think you may have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19, or if you are experiencing a fever, difficulty breathing, dry cough, sore throat, headache, or feel unwell, please call 811 or your health care provider for advice.

It’s important for us to stay connected as a community.

Please do so in appropriate and responsible ways such as phoning, emailing, or utilizing other electronic means so that we can continue to support one another.

Please call your elderly neighbors and friends to see if they need groceries, prescription medications or necessary supplies.

I encourage all of you to COMMIT TO PREVENTION NOW and to take this VERY SERIOUSLY.

Again, I ask you to please stay home, practice social distancing at all times, clean your hands often, and avoid all social gatherings.

These very important steps will save lives and lessen the burden on our health care facilities and our dedicated health care workers.

If you or someone you know does get sick, we want to ensure that anyone who does need medical assistance will receive the highest and best care so they recover fully.

You can make a difference by acting NOW.

The City of Trail will continue to follow the provincial and federal directions for COVID-19 prevention, and we will continue to do our very best to provide you with the essential City services you need.

Please refer to trail.ca/COVID-19 for information and resources.

In closing and on behalf of the City of Trail, I wish to extend our gratitude to all our front line workers including all healthcare workers and medical support staff, RCMP, ambulance attendants, firefighters, as well as grocery store, pharmacy, banking institution and transit employees.

Let’s stay strong together, Trail, and stay safe.

Sincerely,

Mayor Lisa Pasin

City of Trail

