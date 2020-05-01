(BC Transit image)

COVID-19 update from BC Transit

Rear door boarding and no collection of fares extended until May 31

BC Transit is continuing to provide transportation services customers can rely on as we recognize people still need to get to work, including at healthcare facilities or in other essential service industries, or other activities such as weekly grocery shopping trips.

BC Transit places the safety of our riders, staff, and communities as our top priority.

The Province of BC and the Provincial Health Officer continue to lead the response to COVID-19, and BC Transit is taking their advice to identify and implement new measures to enhance safety throughout the BC Transit system.

We want to assure you we are taking the COVID-19 situation seriously, and we are implementing plans based on advice from health experts.

We have already implemented enhanced measures in response to COVID-19 including: enhanced cleaning on buses and at BC Transit facilities; communication to staff and customers about physical distancing procedures; rear door loading, as available; not collecting fares; limiting passenger capacity to support physical distancing; enhancing the red line for passengers to stand behind; vinyl panels for light duty buses; and additional personal protective equipment for handyDART transit operators.

As well, BC Transit will be extending our rear door boarding and not collecting fares procedures until May 31, 2020.

The extension means customers do not need to purchase monthly passes or other fares for the month of May.

Details about refund processes for fare products will be available when we announce the return to regular fare collection.

BC Transit is sending a thank you out to staff providing front line services during the response to COVID-19.

Our team, including our transit operators, are working hard to ensure essential transportation services are available for those who need to get to work in essential service industries, get their weekly groceries, or pick up a prescription.

Thank you for your hard work and dedication.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCoronavirusKootenay Boundary Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

Just Posted

Trail farmers market ready to go, precautions in place

The Province of BC declared farmers market an essential service for access to food

COVID-19 update from BC Transit

Rear door boarding and no collection of fares extended until May 31

B.C. nonprofit offers free educational resources for teachers, parents

JABC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating youth in business and leadership.

Trail assault leads to arrests, drug charge

Police responded to the call on Tuesday night just before midnight

City of Rossland sees annual revenue losses at pool and arena

A report shows revenue fell by 17 per cent at the pool between 2018 and 2019

Feds ban gun used in Montreal massacre, more than 1,500 assault-style rifles

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Bear shot, later burned in Shuswap gravel pit, sparking B.C. Conservation officers probe

A black bear killed and dumped in a Tappen gravel pit in mid-April, says BC COS.

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

Canadian Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks like in the U.S.

Face mask requirements come into effect for U.S. stores May 4

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

Most Read