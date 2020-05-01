COVID-19 update from BC Transit

Rear door boarding and no collection of fares extended until May 31

BC Transit is continuing to provide transportation services customers can rely on as we recognize people still need to get to work, including at healthcare facilities or in other essential service industries, or other activities such as weekly grocery shopping trips.

BC Transit places the safety of our riders, staff, and communities as our top priority.

The Province of BC and the Provincial Health Officer continue to lead the response to COVID-19, and BC Transit is taking their advice to identify and implement new measures to enhance safety throughout the BC Transit system.

We want to assure you we are taking the COVID-19 situation seriously, and we are implementing plans based on advice from health experts.

We have already implemented enhanced measures in response to COVID-19 including: enhanced cleaning on buses and at BC Transit facilities; communication to staff and customers about physical distancing procedures; rear door loading, as available; not collecting fares; limiting passenger capacity to support physical distancing; enhancing the red line for passengers to stand behind; vinyl panels for light duty buses; and additional personal protective equipment for handyDART transit operators.

As well, BC Transit will be extending our rear door boarding and not collecting fares procedures until May 31, 2020.

The extension means customers do not need to purchase monthly passes or other fares for the month of May.

Details about refund processes for fare products will be available when we announce the return to regular fare collection.

BC Transit is sending a thank you out to staff providing front line services during the response to COVID-19.

Our team, including our transit operators, are working hard to ensure essential transportation services are available for those who need to get to work in essential service industries, get their weekly groceries, or pick up a prescription.

Thank you for your hard work and dedication.



