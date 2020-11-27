Don’t expect face coverings to rid us of Covid

The media spends too much time scolding people for not wearing masks in public.

They treat the public like childish fools who can’t think for themselves and need to be instructed about everything.

What the media does not seem to understand AT ALL, is that those people who object to wearing masks in public object because they have a strong aversion to invasions on their personal freedoms and choices, no other reason.

So I’d like to suggest to the media that they change their messaging tactics.

Fact is that masks are not all alike.

N-95 masks are far better filters against Covid than are home-made cotton masks for example.

No one actually knows the overall effectiveness of the public wearing face coverings.

Let’s call them face coverings because people are wearing everything from Plexiglas shields to medical masks to handkerchiefs, and some people wear the same mask for days on end while others change them regularly.

So MEDIA ……………. the message to the public should be:

Let’s error on the side of safety for the health of the community.

Don’t expect that wearing face coverings will rid us of Covid, but there is a much better chance that the face covering will mitigate against transmission than it will have a negative impact or no impact.

Yes, mandatory wearing of a mask in public is an infringement upon your personal freedom, but that infringement is temporary and it is outweighed by the well-being of the public at large.

Russ Babcock

Genelle

