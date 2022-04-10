‘Generosity starts at home’

Send your letter to the editor to editor@trailtimes.ca.

I am writing this letter to introduce a young man that is a metal fabricator, turned artist.

His work is exquisite. It’s new and fun, fully functional, all out of steel, the new trend in art and personality.

His name is Trevor McKay, of Cranbrook.

I am introducing Trevor not only for his art , but because of the generosity he also shares.

I approached him asking for a beautiful Tree of Life for our local hospital. He set forth to draw a draft up, gorgeous, then he wrote me an email.

Trevor stated that he and his wife would love to donate this one-of-a-kind sculptured art.

How magnificent and thoughtful is that.

The Tree Of Life is going to be donated to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) in Trail. The sculpture will be placed in Poplar Ridge Pavilion (seniors wing).

The reason for the donation is simple.

After a long couple of years with lockdowns and hard times, this is a piece of art that our seniors can enjoy.

The Tree of Life is appreciation for the doctors and nurses that have been the only family for our seniors under lockdowns. The only family that seniors have had to sit with them, hold their hand and be there — every day they were there.

That is family, caring, compassion, commitment.

I believe even though things have started to open up , we need to share our good fortune and give thanks.

So I am requesting that you share with us, KBRH, Trevor McKay and B.C., that this is our B.C.

Sincerely,

Candace Fairclough,

Castlegar

