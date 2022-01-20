Gratitude for Greater Trail health advocate

After becoming a founding member of the BC Rural Health Network four years ago, Janice Androsoff has stepped down from the role of director. The network consists of healthcare advocacy organizations working in cooperation with healthcare policymakers. Its purpose is to promote and support a health services system that improves and sustains health and well-being in rural communities across B.C. Membership is open to any organization or individual that supports the purpose and goals of the network. Androsoff continues to serve on the board of directors for the BC Retired Teachers Association (BCRTA). Photo: BCRTA.ca

Dear Editor,

As President of the BC Rural Health Network (BCRHN), I am writing to acknowledge the retirement of Janice Androsoff from our Board of Directors and publicly thank her for her contribution to the province of British Columbia.

As a leading member of the Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors located in Greater Trail, Janice became a founding member of the BCRHN in December, 2017 and served on our Board of Directors until she stepped down in November 2021.

The mission of the BCRHN is to promote and support a health services system that improves and sustains the health and well-being of residents of rural communities across British Columbia.

It’s through the dedicated efforts of volunteers like Janice, that our mission is made possible.

I have been fortunate to work with Janice on several important initiatives, particularly in the area of seniors care, and would like to express my gratitude for her dedication and willingness to enhance the lives of people in her community and across the province.

Sincerely,

Edward Staples, President

