Grave concern after dog bites woman walking in Fruitvale

Dear Editor,

A friend of mine lives in Fruitvale.

While out for a walk she was approached and bitten by an aggressive dog.

She was told by the owner that the dog was relocated, only to find out it hasn’t been.

The aggression of the dog has been escalating and going after more people and cars. From what I understand the incident was reported to the SPCA and police, but it seems that neither agency wants to deal with the issue.

What is it going to take?

A more serious attack, resulting in life altering injuries for someone to take action?

My good friend is apprehensive about speaking up, but I am not.

Hopefully the issue is dealt with before a more serious attack occurs.

Ian Clarke

Coquitlam, B.C.

