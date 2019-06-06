Hats off at the dinner table

I’m amazed at how many people are comfortable wearing ball caps in restaurants.

One Saturday, I had the pleasure of joining my wife’s family for a wonderful family dinner at the Colander in Trail. It happened to be during Silver City Days so things were quite busy in our locally famous Italian favourite. It was nice to see a full compliment of patrons in the restaurant and all seemed to be enjoying all aspects of the Saturday festivities.

I know many wear baseball caps into sports bars, but I am not sure it should be accepted in a family or formal dining establishment. I’m sure it is debatable by many but I also observed more than one at the table next to ours wearing sleeveless or muscle shirts.

I don’t think the family restaurants should have to police this policy. I believe all who venture out to join the community should make sure they are dressed appropriately. There’s a difference between enjoying a burger with your buddies at a picnic table and sharing a meal in an atmosphere full of strangers.

Ken Schroeder

Trail