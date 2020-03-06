Healthcare is a calling to care, not a get rich plan

Letter to the Editor from Eleanor Jenkins, RN

It really is unbelievable!

The spinelessness and/or passing of the buck and/or sheer ignorance of our elected politicians, added to the sheer greed of privatization in regard to our vulnerable elderly – that easy “taking candy from a baby” reality.

Ought we not as the public take a peek by removing our “pink glasses”, no longer “blinded by the light”, but coming to realize the truth of mounting evidence that the aim of for profit care homes is to make money by cutting care.

What does this say of an evolving societies moral ethics?

I’m so disturbed and angry as I’ve been witnessing our healthcare system being led by too many touting “splash and drama” for the good of privatization, too often armed with communication experts that “spin doctor” the delusion of care.

I write this not just as a willing tax payer but also as a registered nurse still practicing after 42 years.

Within the era of “political correctness” and “medical legal” fear mongering care certainly can be challenging at times, even painful, for professionals needing to “scrub a wound” for the best health outcome.

Today as a society we must challenge ourselves to see past the delusions.

Compassion is the highest intelligence, encompassing intellectual, emotional, social and spiritual intelligence.

We must uncover the dehumanizing wounds that are occurring to our all too often defenseless elderly.

We must scrub out the delusional infection that healthcare profiteering is okay.

Spin-doctors sitting deep within our health authority administrations need to take a deep look at the ethics of their intents.

Where is their moral compass? Take the profit out of health care.

For god’s sake it’s a calling to care, not a get rich plan.

Eleanor Jenkins RN

Submitted by Corrinne Powers, Salmo

