Trail FAIR Society building is on Columbia Avenue in East Trail. Photo: Submittted

Trail FAIR Society building is on Columbia Avenue in East Trail. Photo: Submittted

Help available to obtain BC Recover Benefit at Trail FAIR Society

Letter from Naomi Bain, Poverty Law Advocate, Trail FAIR Society

Dear Editor,

For more than 40 years, Trail FAIR Society has been proudly serving and helping the Greater Trail community.

While we continue to offer a multitude of services, it has come to our attention that some people are struggling to obtain their BC Recovery Benefit.

If someone has been told that they need to scan and upload photo copies of documents and does not have the capacity to do so, our organization is happy to help.

We can assist in the scanning, uploading and sending of the necessary documentation.

Due to Covid-19, we are currently closed to drop in clients; however, following all the guidelines and protocols set out by the Ministry of Health, staff is happily making in-person appointments.

Please call our Advocate at 250.364.2326 ext 235 to make an appointment.

Naomi Bain

Poverty Law Advocate

Trail FAIR Society

2079 Columbia Ave

Trail, BC

V1R 1K9

www.trailfair.ca

City of TrailLetters to the editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Overcoming unimaginable odds in health care

Just Posted

Camp Koolaree’s wash house was crushed by a downed tree in last week’s windstorm. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay windstorm had trees crashing down on Camp Koolaree

To donate funds to help rebuild Camp Koolaree, residents can go to canadahelps.org

Letters to the Editor can be emailed to editor@trailtimes.ca. Photo: File
Help available to obtain BC Recover Benefit at Trail FAIR Society

Letter from Naomi Bain, Poverty Law Advocate, Trail FAIR Society

Researchers Farhad Ahmadijokani and Mohammad Arjmand, from UBC’s Okanagan campus, have developed a cost-effective material that can help remove toxic chemicals, like cancer-treatment drugs, from water supplies. Photo: UBCO
New tool developed at UBC Okanagan removes chemotherapy drugs from water systems

Research collaboration with UBC, Sharif University of Technology and the Soniya College of Pharmacy

Big White firefighters follow a century-long tradition of using human power to push their new apparatus into its fire station bay. The one-of-a-kind Ladder 311 is ready for deployment to fight structural fires at Big White. Photo: Andrew Jay
New ladder truck for Big White fire department

The new RDKB workhorse is the product of five years’ work

Long-term care staff and physicians from the priority group received their first dose of Moderna vaccine on Friday, Jan. 15, including Dr. Corrine Knox. Photo: Submitted
Moderna vaccine arrives in Trail

Vaccine rollout began in West Kootenay with long term care residents and staff the first recipients

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. records 500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 14 deaths

Outbreak at Surrey Pretrial jail, two more in health care

(File)
Man allegedly bites Vancouver cop during arrest for outstanding warrant

The officer was treated in hospital for the bite wounds

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Supreme Court quashes review of B.C. conservation officer who refused to euthanize bears

Bryce Casavant was dismissed from his job for choosing not to shoot the cubs in 2015

(File Photo)
Interior Health says COVID positivity rates in Fernie area actually 10-12%

IH say the rates are not as high as previously claimed by the region’s top doctor

Francina Mettes and Thomas Schouten with the 200-page document they submitted in December of 2018. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Dutch man, 94, facing unwanted trip home can stay in B.C. with wife of 45 years

Immigration offices cuts red tape so couple of 45 years can stay together in Victoria area

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Trudeau will be first foreign leader to speak with Biden on Friday: White House

Keystone XL likely to be a conversation topic

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Premier, health officials to discuss next steps in COVID immunization plan

Nearly 31,000 doses of vaccine the province expected by Jan. 29 could be curtailed due to production issues

Vancouver Canucks’ Travis Hamonic grabs Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson by the face during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horvat scores winner as Canucks dump Habs 6-5 in shootout thriller

Vancouver and Montreal clash again Thursday night

Interior Health has declared the Cariboo Chilcotin a community cluster. (Angie Mindus photo)
Interior Health declares Cariboo Chilcotin region a COVID-19 cluster, 215 cases since Jan. 1

Most cases are related to transmission at social events and gatherings in Williams Lake

Most Read