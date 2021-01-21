Help available to obtain BC Recover Benefit at Trail FAIR Society

Dear Editor,

For more than 40 years, Trail FAIR Society has been proudly serving and helping the Greater Trail community.

While we continue to offer a multitude of services, it has come to our attention that some people are struggling to obtain their BC Recovery Benefit.

If someone has been told that they need to scan and upload photo copies of documents and does not have the capacity to do so, our organization is happy to help.

We can assist in the scanning, uploading and sending of the necessary documentation.

Due to Covid-19, we are currently closed to drop in clients; however, following all the guidelines and protocols set out by the Ministry of Health, staff is happily making in-person appointments.

Please call our Advocate at 250.364.2326 ext 235 to make an appointment.

Naomi Bain

Poverty Law Advocate

Trail FAIR Society

2079 Columbia Ave

Trail, BC

V1R 1K9

www.trailfair.ca

