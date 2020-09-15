Hidden gem in Oasis

Wow, what a surprise awaits a visitor to the small park in Oasis, just minutes from Castlegar.

If you are a Castlegar disc golfer and you are tired of driving to Marsh Creek (Beaver Valley Regional Campground) or Rossland to play Thin Air Disc Golf Course (Blackjack Ski Trail Area) you can head the short distance to Oasis to play the new nine-hole disc golf course there.

It is a beautiful, short but challenging course for the novice player.

The holes are well designed in the woodland setting with excellent signage and high quality baskets (nets).

This course just opened this summer and kudos to those involved who made it happen.

The small recreational park in Oasis has two new pickle ball courts as well so after nine or 18 holes of disc golf you can have a few games of pickle ball with your friends.

Sorry to those who already enjoy this Oasis park and would prefer to keep it quiet, I simply have to say, thank you for sharing it with your Castlegar neighbours.

Patrick Audet,

Castlegar

Letter to the Editor