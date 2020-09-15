(Submitted image)

Hidden gem in Oasis

Letter from Patrick Audet, Castlegar.

Wow, what a surprise awaits a visitor to the small park in Oasis, just minutes from Castlegar.

If you are a Castlegar disc golfer and you are tired of driving to Marsh Creek (Beaver Valley Regional Campground) or Rossland to play Thin Air Disc Golf Course (Blackjack Ski Trail Area) you can head the short distance to Oasis to play the new nine-hole disc golf course there.

It is a beautiful, short but challenging course for the novice player.

The holes are well designed in the woodland setting with excellent signage and high quality baskets (nets).

This course just opened this summer and kudos to those involved who made it happen.

The small recreational park in Oasis has two new pickle ball courts as well so after nine or 18 holes of disc golf you can have a few games of pickle ball with your friends.

Sorry to those who already enjoy this Oasis park and would prefer to keep it quiet, I simply have to say, thank you for sharing it with your Castlegar neighbours.

Patrick Audet,

Castlegar

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Participants needed for UBC breast cancer study

Just Posted

Hidden gem in Oasis

Letter from Patrick Audet, Castlegar.

Interior Health investigating large youth gathering near Castlegar

One COVID-19 case has already been confirmed at the local high school

Participants needed for UBC breast cancer study

Letter from Jennifer Edgecombe, graduate student at the University of British Columbia.

Midway fire chief to retire after 40 years of service

Osellame was principal at Boundary Creek Secondary for most of his tenure as chief

Letter: Thank you for your insight

Letter to the Editor from Brigitte Levesque of Fruitvale

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Okanagan woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool honours fallen teammate Samwel Uko in NFL debut

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wears wrist tape bearing last name of friend and teammate

Kootenay Regional Districts win 2020 Sustainable Communities Award

The award recognizes the Accelerate Kootenays project

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Most Read