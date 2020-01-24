Image: Trail Times file

‘How did Canada bungle its energy resources so irresponsibly?’

Letter to the Editor from Robert M. Macrae

A stranded asset was valuable yesterday, but is worthless today.

The carbon budget is how much fossil fuel can be burned without exceeding the Paris Agreement target of a 1.5°C increase in global warming.

Scientists have determined what fossil fuel reserves can be burned within the carbon budget.

Fossil fuel reserves in excess of the carbon budget will become stranded assets. Their write-off cost will be trillions of US dollars, but the impact of declaring them stranded assets will be less than 1% of global GDP because there will be winners and losers.

The USA, Canada, Australia, and Russia depend on fossil fuel exports to sustain their economies.

They will experience business failures, job losses, and recession.

The Chinese, European, and Japanese economies will boom because they have invested in renewable energy.

They will become global suppliers of renewable energy technologies.

How did Canada bungle its energy resources so irresponsibly?

Robert M. Macrae

Environmental Technology Instructor

Castlegar, BC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thank you to the City of Trail

Just Posted

‘How did Canada bungle its energy resources so irresponsibly?’

Letter to the Editor from Robert M. Macrae

Thank you to the City of Trail

Letter to the Editor from Kelly Somogyi, Victoria

Kudos to the Trail road crew

Letter to the Editor from Ron Clarke

Court loss won’t affect Rossland plastic bag ban: mayor

Mayor says community is compliant, with enforceable law or not

Lots to do at Rossland Winter Carnival this weekend

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 29

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

B.C. man rescued after getting trapped headfirst in well as water level rose

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

Interior Health issues drug alert in Kamloops

Testing of two samples of drugs sold as crystal meth was positive for fentanyl

Most Read